Scouting Report: Top 2021 Target Jonathan Kuminga

ShawnKrest

Jonathan Kuminga is the consensus top-rated prospect in the Class of 2021. The five-star small forward is a 6-foot-8, 205-pounder. Originally from the Congo, he has played for Huntington Prep in West Virginia, Our Savior New American in New York and, now, the Patrick School in Hillside, NJ. He’s reportedly considering reclassifying to the 2020 class.

Kuminga has promised to name his top five schools soon. Duke is in his top 10, released in the fall. Those finalists also include Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech and Washington.

Based on his highlight film, Kuminga is at his most dangerous when he’s on the move. The mix is filled with baseline drives ending in dunks, as he is able to turn the corner on a drive or beat his defender with a first step toward the hoop.

Kuminga runs the floor hard, making him strong in transition. Some of his more impressive dunks come at the end of fast breaks.

Obviously, Kuminga draws a great deal of attention from the defense. He’s able to make opponents pay with pinpoint passing. There are more assists than dunks on his film as he finds teammates with bounce passes, bullet passes and lobs in traffic and through tight windows. That makes him even more of a threat on the break.

Kuminga is touted as being able to play four different positions. His “small man” game is strong. He shows off an impressive crossover and has a nice array of fakes and jukes as he goes up in traffic on the drive.

His stats say that he’s a strong rebounder, although that’s not shown in his highlight film. Based on his size, arm length and body control, there’s no reason to believe he can’t rebound well.

Kuminga can hit mid-range jumpers and outside shots. His release seems a little stiff and will need some work at the next level, but there’s definitely potential for improvement.

Basketball

Duke Involved With Top 2021 Prospects

Recruiting for 2021 is heating up as the spring wears on, and Duke is involved with the top players in the class. Here are updates on Jonathan Kuminga, Paolo Banchero, Patrick Baldwin, Kennedy Chandler and Max Christie.

ShawnKrest

Updated NFL Draft Prop Bets: Will Pizza Be Shown?

One online bookmaker has expanded and updated its odds on NFL Draft prop bets. You can now wager on whether any draft pick will have pizza visible in their Zoom shot. Plus, the odds that someone is shown drinking alcohol have skyrocketed.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Helping Duke's Seniors Prepare for NFL Draft

Duke's seniors didn't get the chance to expose themselves to NFL scouts at pro days, since the pandemic disrupted the NFL Draft process. So coach David Cutcliffe helped make sure his players' names and information got out to the right people.

ShawnKrest

Duke Trying to Help Needy Players' Families Within NCAA Rules

The economic downturn following the pandemic has hit families of many Duke players. David Cutcliffe explains how the school is trying to stay within NCAA rules and still provide help.

ShawnKrest

ShawnKrest

Care Packages, Workout and Nutrition Plans Part of Duke's Support for Players

Just like the rest of us, Duke football players under quarantine will be tempted to eat junk food. So the football staff has been busy helping to support them to eat right and work out.

ShawnKrest

Duke, UNC Recruiting Battle: How do High School Ratings Translate to College Careers?

Duke has dominated the recruiting trail over UNC in recent years, but Carolina has produced plenty of elite college players over that span. A look at head-to-head recruiting matchups over the last eight years shows that 40 percent of the time, the lower-rated recruit actually had a better career.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on Grad Transfer Patrick Tapé

Big man Patrick Tapé signed with Duke, joining the team as a grad transfer from Columbia. Now that Tapé is officially a Blue Devil, coach Mike Krzyzewski is allowed to publicly comment on him.

ShawnKrest

What Jersey Numbers Will the New Blue Devils Wear?

There are eight incoming Blue Devils freshmen and grad transfers and 16 jersey numbers available (barring any returning players changing numbers). We play mix and match to predict who'll wear what.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball, Former Team Manager Team Up To Support COVID-19 Relief

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski teamed up with a former team manager and several former Blue Devil players to provide meals for people affected by COVID-19.

ShawnKrest