Scouting Report: Top 2021 Target Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga is the consensus top-rated prospect in the Class of 2021. The five-star small forward is a 6-foot-8, 205-pounder. Originally from the Congo, he has played for Huntington Prep in West Virginia, Our Savior New American in New York and, now, the Patrick School in Hillside, NJ. He’s reportedly considering reclassifying to the 2020 class.

Kuminga has promised to name his top five schools soon. Duke is in his top 10, released in the fall. Those finalists also include Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech and Washington.

Based on his highlight film, Kuminga is at his most dangerous when he’s on the move. The mix is filled with baseline drives ending in dunks, as he is able to turn the corner on a drive or beat his defender with a first step toward the hoop.

Kuminga runs the floor hard, making him strong in transition. Some of his more impressive dunks come at the end of fast breaks.

Obviously, Kuminga draws a great deal of attention from the defense. He’s able to make opponents pay with pinpoint passing. There are more assists than dunks on his film as he finds teammates with bounce passes, bullet passes and lobs in traffic and through tight windows. That makes him even more of a threat on the break.

Kuminga is touted as being able to play four different positions. His “small man” game is strong. He shows off an impressive crossover and has a nice array of fakes and jukes as he goes up in traffic on the drive.

His stats say that he’s a strong rebounder, although that’s not shown in his highlight film. Based on his size, arm length and body control, there’s no reason to believe he can’t rebound well.

Kuminga can hit mid-range jumpers and outside shots. His release seems a little stiff and will need some work at the next level, but there’s definitely potential for improvement.