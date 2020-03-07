BlueDevilCountry
Senior Day Special: Coach K on Justin Robinson

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson plays his last home game Saturday, when Duke hosts North Carolina in the ACC regular season finale. Robinson will be honored in Senior Day ceremonies, along with fellow senior captains Jack White and Javin DeLaurier.

Robinson came to Duke as a preferred walk-on and eventually earned a scholarship. Only recently, as his senior year winds down, has he seen significant playing time in games.

He’s had a big impact in practice, however. Vernon Carey Jr. credited working with Robinson for helping him to develop so quickly as a post player.

“J Rob has done that for everybody,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He’s the ultimate team guy.”

According to Coach K, when Robinson’s senior season ends, sometime in the next month, we may not have seen the last of him on the Duke sideline.

“He’s in a graduate school now,” Krzyzewski said, “and after he finishes up, he’s a kid … he’s not a kid, he’s a young man that I’d like to see stay around here in coaching in some way. I know if any of my guys got jobs or whatever, J Rob’s a guy that really understands the game, and in addition to understanding the game, he understands people. Every time J Rob talks in a practice, individually or collectively, people listen to him. He’s runs our scout team, so that’s every game you’re putting in a new offense, he knows everything. He’s really very, very smart and he’s been a great upperclassman for Vernon and everybody really.”

Coach K: Christian Laettner Returning For Carolina Game

This year's Duke-Carolina game at Cameron will attract a large crowd of former Blue Devil players, including Christian Laettner and possibly Pitt coach Jeff Capel. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey a Finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Vernon Carey Jr. made the cut for yet another college basketball award. He's one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in college basketball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: UNC Was Relentless in First Game

Duke trailed for most of the first game against UNC. Coach K said that was because UNC was relentless on the offensive boards and running the break. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Preparations for the Coronavirus

Duke is looking for ways to minimize risk for members of the team getting exposed to the coronavirus. Coach K discusses the preparations, including his suggestions for the ACC Tournament. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Two Duke Players Named Academic All-ACC

Two Duke players and one former Blue Devil were named to the Academic All ACC team. Read more

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on Duke's Comeback: They Banked One Off the Porta-John

Tre Jones had a miraculous play to tie the first UNC-Duke game at the buzzer, sending Roy Williams deep into his bag of phrases to describe it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Named Semifinalist for Naismith Trophy

Duke center Vernon Carey was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy. He's the only freshman and only ACC player to make the cut. Duke has had eight previous winners. Read more

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on the First Duke Game: That Ain't Luck

Duke had a pair of miracle plays to tie and then win the first game with UNC. But Roy Williams told his team it wasn't luck. The Blue Devils made plays and his team didn't. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on His Relationship With Coach K

Coach K and Roy Williams are rivals, but they have a healthy relationship. Williams said they talk a few times, usually about issues in the sport, but they don't hang out together. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on Duke Rematch: "They Know What Happened"

Roy Williams doesn't do any special prep for the Duke game, because his players hear about it from everyone else. He also doesn't plan to harp on UNC's last-second loss in the first meeting. Watch

ShawnKrest