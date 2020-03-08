BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Seniors, Stars Lead Duke Over Tar Heels

ShawnKrest

Duke started its three seniors for the final home game of the season, putting Jack White, Javin DeLaurier and Justin Robinson on the floor against the Tar Heels on Saturday night.

It was an honor for three dedicated role players ending their tenures with the Blue Devils. All three have seen their minutes fluctuate, and at times dwindle, as bigger, faster and more NBA ready prospects came through Durham on a one-and-done shuttle.

Even this year, as the three shared captain duties with sophomore point guard Tre Jones, they’ve seen their on-court influence dwarfed by Jones and freshmen Vernon Carey Jr. and Cassius Stanley.

The start was far more than honorary, however, as the three helped spur the Blue Devils to an 89-76 win over the Tar Heels.

“It really was our best start that we’ve had in a couple months,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “because they were tough.”

DeLaurier finished with four points, two rebounds, three steals and a block, fighting inside against UNC big men Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot.

It was Robinson, the former walk-on, however, who had the big game, enjoying an end-of-career star turn. Robinson hit four-of-six from three, adding six rebounds, three assists, four blocks and a steal.

“Justin Robinson has been a godsend for us,” Krzyzewski said. “He had his fingerprints on every aspect of the game tonight.”

Duke led the game wire to wire, but the Tar Heels hung around much of the way, cutting the lead to one point in the second half.

It was then that Duke went to the younger stars in the lineup.

Jones fed Carey on three straight possessions, getting baskets on each. Carey had 18 of his 25 points in the second half, and Jones had seven of his 11 assists—one off his career high—after the half. The point guard added 21 points.

Duke finished 25-6, 15-5 in the ACC and will be the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament, opening play on Wednesday against NC State, Pitt or Wake Forest.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

North Carolina at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

UNC and Duke clash in a rematch of Duke's dramatic comeback earlier this year. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside. Feel free to share your thoughts.

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Coach K on Jack White, Javin DeLaurier

Jack White and Javin DeLaurier have had up-and-down senior years, seeing their playing time shrink at times. White is currently out of the regular rotation. Coach K says both have had significant impacts both on the court and off. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Justin Robinson knows the most on our team

Justin Robinson has emerged as one of the leaders on the Duke Blue Devils and a coach on the floor. Coach K discussed his senior prior to Robinson's last game at Cameron. Watch

ShawnKrest

What's Cole Anthony Looking Forward To at Cameron? "Winning"

Freshman Cole Anthony will be playing his first game at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. What's he most looking forward to? "Winning." Watch

ShawnKrest

Brandon Robinson: We Stopped Feeling Sorry For Ourselves

UNC senior Brandon Robinson said that the team's recent winning streak came about because the team stopped feeling sorry for itself and began closing out games. Watch

ShawnKrest

Christian Keeling on Cameron: "Their Little Fans Do All This Stuff"

Christian Keeling will make his Cameron Indoor Stadium Debut, but he's heard plenty of stories about the atmosphere, and he doesn't seem intimidated. Watch

ShawnKrest

Garrison Brooks: "We've Got to Keep Our Foot on the Gas"

UNC led Duke most of the way in the first game before the Blue Devils came back. In the rematch, Garrison Brooks wants the Tar Heels to keep its foot on the gas and finish off the Blue Devils. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: Garrison Brooks Is a Great Player

Vernon Carey and Garrison Brooks are both top-five scorers in the ACC and both scored 18 in the first UNC-Duke game. Their matchup inside will be one to watch in the rematch. Read more

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson: Behind Scenes, Vernon Carey Is a Goofball

Justin Robinson talked about a number of topics, including reflecting back on why he chose Duke, the importance of two days off this week to help recharge batteries, and how teammate Vernon Carey has developed into "a goofball". Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We’re in March Now. I Think We Know What March is about

The Blue Devils are getting hungry now that Tournament season has arrived. Tre Jones said the team knows what it means when the calendar turns to March. Watch

ShawnKrest