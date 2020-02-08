BlueDevilCountry
ESPN's Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke-Carolina

ShawnKrest

ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Chapel Hill Saturday morning, in advance of the Duke-Carolina game, and commentator and former Virginia Tech coach Seth Greenberg took time to break down the game, between a top-10 Duke team and a sub-.500 Carolina team.

“Everyone’s talking about, ‘Is this going to be a game? Is it not going to be a game?’” Greenberg said. “It’s going to be a game, because it’s Duke-Carolina. Crazy things happen, no matter what guys’ records are, no matter if a team is struggling. Let’s face it: Carolina, when they were semi-healthy, they got some good wins. So that’s kind of the standard Coach (Roy Williams) is trying to get them to. They’ve got to do certain things in this game to have a chance to win, but no one gave them a chance to win at Duke last year, prior to Zion (Williamson) blowing out his foot.”

Williamson suffered a knee injury after his shoe split 90 seconds into the game and UNC pulled an upset over Duke in the first rivalry game last season.

“This game stands on its own,” Greenberg said. “Most times, this game defines college basketball. It might not define college basketball this year, but it still has maybe the greatest history of any rivalry in our game.”

Greenberg then laid out the path to victory for North Carolina.

“Carolina, to win, they’ve got to do a couple things. They’ve got to find a way to get easy baskets. They’re only averaging 11 points a game in transition right now. All the years I coached against Coach Williams, the first thing we talked about was defending transition—get back, set your defense, keep it in front. They’ve got to be better in transition. The wings have got to run harder. The bigs have got to run harder. They’ve got to advance pass the ball. They’ve got to play ahead of the defense, because in the half court, they don’t have as many shot makers. That’s the truth. They don’t have as many guys that can score, that can put it on the ground and make a play, make a shot. Playing ahead of the defense is one thing. They’ve got to be good with the basketball. They’ve got to run good offense, cut harder, screen harder, be shot-ready not over-handle, trust each other more, which I think is really important. They can’t commit live ball turnovers, because Duke is really explosive in transition. We saw what happened at the end of the BC game. One little run—they turned them over, and all of a sudden, bam! The game’s over. The last thing is they’ve got to make Vernon Carey guard. The best way to guard Vernon Carey is to make him guard. Put him in ball screens. Put him in post-ups. Put him in short rolls. Play through that matchup. Let Garrison Brooks use his quickness against him. That’s the three things they have to do. They should probably have someone step up and make some shots. That would be the fourth.”

Then he laid out Duke’s path to victory.

“For Duke, they’ve got to understand—this group of players has got to understand what this game means. They’re playing for a number one seed. They’re playing for an ACC championship. This is an obstacle. This game basically has a personality of its own. This game will be different than any game they’ve played all season, including the Champions Classic.”

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: Respect We Have For Each Other Overcomes Venom of Our Fans

UNC and Duke have the best rivalry in sports, but, while fans may despise each other, the players and coaches have mutual respect for the prolonged success of the other program. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: 'There's Nothing Like It'

Mike Krzyzewski has been part of UNC-Duke for 40 years and says there's nothing like it. "The level of talent has been staggering," he said. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones Matchup in UNC-Duke

When UNC and Duke prepare to face off in their first rivalry game of the season, all eyes will be on the point guard battle. Coach Mike Krzyzewski breaks down the Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones battle. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC-Duke 1920 Throwback Jerseys Met With Horror From Both Fanbases

It's tough to get UNC and Duke fans to agree on anything, especially during rivalry week, but the 1920 throwback jerseys the two teams will wear seem to have accomplished it as both fanbases reacted with horror. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cole Anthony: UNC-Duke Is the Biggest Stage in College Basketball

UNC freshman Cole Anthony is ready for his first Duke game. He calls the rivalry “the biggest stage in college basketball.” Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams on Recruiting and Defending Duke's Vernon Carey

Roy Williams recruited Duke center Vernon Carey, as well as Blue Devil's forward Matthew Hurt. He also has a plan for trying to defend Duke's big man. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams on Playing Duke: I Can't Say Anything Until You've Done It

UNC coach Roy Williams doesn't have a lot of advice to give his young team about playing Duke. Only four players have been on the floor for a Duke game before, and, outside of Garrison Brooks, UNC has 19 minutes of playing experience against the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams: Duke's Vernon Carey Played Post "A Lot" In High School

Since the start of the season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has said that Vernon Carey is learning the post after literally never playing it in high school. As UNC prepares to face Duke, coach Roy Williams, who recruited Carey, said he played it "a lot. He killed people." Watch

ShawnKrest