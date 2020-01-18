DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Seth Greenberg: Duke Has It's D Back This Year

ShawnKrest

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg spent eight years coaching against Mike Krzyzewski in the ACC. He thinks this year’s Duke team is a throwback to some of the classic Coach K squads.

“When I was coaching I would always talk about the essence of a team,” he said. “I think the essence of this team is they’ve going to defend. This team is more like Coach K in terms of they’re more disruptive defensively. It all starts with Tre (Jones) and his ability to disrupt at the point. By disrupting at the point, that allows his wing guys to get into passing lanes. By disrupting at the point, now all of a sudden you know you can defend that guy one-one, now everyone else can get up the line off their man and away from the basket. They do have an old school feel. I joke around—I’m not sure coach appreciates it—they were “uke” for a couple years. They were Duke without the D, and they would outscore people. Their team had a different DNA. This team now is back to more of an old school.”

While Duke has another strong freshman class, this year’s Blue Devils has more experience.

“You’ve got those upperclassmen,” Greenberg said. “You’ve got Jack White coming off the bench. You’ve got Javin DeLaurier coming. Maybe Alex O’Connell is coming. Jordan Goldwire, who’s like (Tyler) Thornton, who played my last year. You’ve got those four guys that have shared experiences and toughness and then you complement them with Cassius Stanley with great enthusiasm, with Vernon (Carey Jr.), with Wendell (Moore Jr.). Those young guys, you put them together. You have that veteran group that complements the skill sets of those young guys.

“It’s a great mix of youth and experience,” he continued. “I would think this would be a fun team for Mike to coach, because you have some guys in the locker room. When you don’t have veterans who coaches your locker room? I’m sure Coach wasn’t happy after Clemson. Some young guys might want to push back. But a guy like Tre or Alex can say, ‘Here’s where Coach is coming from.’”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jack White: We're Trying to Make a Statement

Duke trailed by as much as 23 at Louisville last year before staging one of the all-time comebacks to win. Jack White knows the Cardinals have a score to settle but, coming off a loss "We're trying to make a statement too." Watch

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker to Return Against Louisville

Joey Baker, the sophomore sharpshooter who missed the Clemson loss, will return to the floor against Louisville, the team announced on Saturday morning. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley and Flat Stanley Meet the Media

Cassius Stanley brought a special guest to his Friday press conference, Flat Stanley (no relation), the world traveling cutout anyone who knows an elementary schooler is familiar with. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Loss to Clemson Was Not Who We Really Are

Senior captain Jack White gave a breakdown of the upcoming game against Louisville and also looked back at Tuesday's upset loss at Clemson, saying that "was not who we really are." Watch

ShawnKrest

LaPhonso Ellis: Vernon Carey Has Gone From Tentative to Dominant

ESPN analyst LaPhonso Ellis has been impressed with Duke big man Vernon Carey's post game this season. Having not played with his back to the basket before this year, Carey looked tentative early but quickly became dominant. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke vs Louisville

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave a breakdown of Duke's showdown with Louisville. He said that the key will likely come down to Tre Jones and the Blue Devils disrupting the Cardinals' rhythm on the perimeter. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg: Matthew Hurt Needs to Come Back to School

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave he breakdown on the Duke freshmen and their readiness for the NBA Draft. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 3

Duke didn't have anyone in the ESPN 150, but the Blue Devils played against 23 members of the elite club. Here's how Duke did against Julius Peppers, Charlie Ward, Charlie Justice and the players between 101 and 150 on the list.

ShawnKrest

Transfer, New Coach Among Changes on Offensive Line

According to reports, offensive lineman Jaylen Miller has entered the transfer portal, and Duke has found its replacement for Jim Bridge as offensive line coach. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 2

Duke didn't have any players ranked in ESPN's top 150 college players ever, but the Blue Devils played against nearly two dozen of them. Here's how Duke did against Andrew Luck, Bruce Smith, Mike Ditka and the rest of 51-100 on the list.

ShawnKrest