Three Duke Players Projected For First Round in Mock Draft

CBSSports.com released an updated mock NBA Draft, and it’s good news for the Blue Devils underclassmen hoping to land with a team as a first-round pick.

Sophomore Tre Jones and freshmen Vernon Carey Jr. and Cassius Stanley are all slotted for the first round, according to the latest projections.

There’s still plenty that’s up in the air, since, not only hasn’t the draft lottery order been determined yet—its postponement was announced last week—but the regular season still hasn’t been completed, as the league suspended operations in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS sees Jones as being the first Blue Devil to hear his name called. He’s expected to go No. 22 overall, to the Brooklyn Nets, who got the pick from Philadelphia. The CBSSports scouting report on Jones says that his defense “dropped off a bit last season” but his improved jump shot could help cancel that out. Jones improved his three-point accuracy but saw his rate on two-pointers fall, “something that will cause general managers to vacillate.”

Carey is expected to go one pick later, at No. 23 overall, to Miami. CBS admits that most mocks don’t have the big man going that high, but his improvement from November to March earned him the spot. “A big man with a good touch, a good defensive profile and a nice passer for a player of his size. If he falls beyond 25, it's a mistake. Period,” the CBS scouting report reads.

Cassius Stanley also makes it into the first round, going at No. 28 overall to the Knicks, who got the pick from the Clippers. Again, CBS admits that it’s higher than most mocks have him, “but Stanley's film is intoxicating. He's one of the two or three best athletes in this draft.”

Chase Jeter Defends His Duke Equipment Sale

Former Duke Blue Devil Chase Jeter addressed online criticism he received for selling his memorabilia from his two years at Duke in an intriguing Instagram post. Jeter took aim at the NCAA and said that he was using the money to buy a Kangen Water Machine.

Duke's Coach K on Michael Jordan: He Killed You With His Eyes

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski got to coach Michael Jordan when he was an assistant on the 1992 Dream Team. He said that Jordan and Kobe Bryant both had the same look in their eyes when they played.

Duke Pushing for 2021 Athlete Kaleb Edwards

Kaleb Edwards is a versatile three-star who had four interceptions and 10 PBU at safety and added 1,766 yards from scrimmage as a receiver, H-back and read-option quarterback. Duke is among the two-dozen schools vying for his attention.

Duke Statement on Zion Williamson Investigation

Duke issued a statement in the wake of a shocking request for admission in a lawsuit involving Zion Williamson.

Michael McCann on the Zion lawsuit

Lawsuit Request Implies Zion Williamson Had Illegal Benefits

A legal request related to a lawsuit by a former agent against Zion Williamson implies that he and his family received illegal benefits to attend Duke. What does it mean?

Duke Included in Top Five For 2021 Tackle Michael Gonzalez

Duke made the cut as three-star 2021 tackle Michael Gonzalez released his top five. The Blue Devils will need to beat out ACC rivals NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Wake Forest.

Mike Krzyzewski on Turning Down NBA Offers

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has had plenty of interest from the NBA over his 40 years at Duke, including turning down offers in 1990, 2003 and 2005. Coach K discussed flirtations with the NBA and how Team USA gave him his NBA fix.

Duke Makes Top 10 Cut For Five-Star Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Duke was one of 10 schools selected by 5-star 2021 small forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., who has begun to narrow his college search. The Blue Devils will need to beat out blue bloods Kentucky, UCLA and North Carolina, among others.

Coach K Names His All-Time All-Defense Blue Devils Team

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been at Duke 40 years. He took the time to name his starting five for an all-time all-defense team at Duke, as well as his most-talented and most-accomplished Blue Devils players ever.

