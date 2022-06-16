For the first time since Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish walked across the stage as lottery selections back in 2019, a trio of Duke basketball products will be in the green room at the June 23 NBA Draft in Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

All three are early draft entrants: freshman power forward Paolo Banchero, freshman small forward AJ Griffin, and sophomore center Mark Williams.

Last week, ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony reported the first 11 players to receive green-room invites. That list included Banchero and Griffin.

Then this week, nine more announced invites trickled in, pushing the count to 20, including Williams.

Latest projections for five presumed Duke basketball draftees

Although plenty can change between now and next Thursday night, Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin widely appear among the top 10 picks on mock drafts.

Banchero is seemingly sure to be one of the first three names off the board, along with Auburn's Jabari Smith and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.

Meanwhile, Griffin might go as high as No. 5 and perhaps no lower than one of the last few of the 14 lottery picks.

But some recent big boards have listed Mark Williams ahead of Griffin. Yes, the top 10 remains in reach for the 7-foot-1 rim protector, but it's more likely that'll he be a late lottery pick or one of the few selections that follow.

As for former three-year Blue Devil small forward Wendell Moore and one-and-done shooting guard Trevor Keels, there's no telling at this point which one will get drafted first. Both still appear late in the first round or early in the second round on almost every mock draft.

