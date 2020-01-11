Tre Jones: "We Want to Come in More Hungry This Year"

Wake Forest’s game winning shot fell off the rim at Cameron last year, allowing Duke to escape with a victory, despite being heavily favored. Tre Jones hasn’t forgotten the near upset.

“We know what happened last year,” he said, “but we have a completely different team, as well Although they are bringing in some guys that are returning from that team, we have a completely new team, and we want to come in more hungry this year then we were at that time last year.”

Duke is once again ranked near the top of the polls this year, but it’s a different feel than last season’s team.

“Compared to last year, it’s different, I think,” he said. “That feeling of being the top team is still there. That attention we got last year was something that’s never been there, on any team, so you can’t compare many years of that to last year, as far as the attention goes.”

Wake’s visit to Cameron this year comes right after Duke has already experienced a near upset, trailing late at Georgia Tech earlier this week, as the Yellow Jackets manhandled freshman big man Vernon Carey.

“He was hot throughout the entire game, no matter how much he got pushed on or fouled,” Jones said. “No matter how much they hung on him down low, he continued to stay throughout the entire game and he got us one of our biggest buckets at the end of the game, with the offensive rebound and the finish right there.”