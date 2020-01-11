DukeMaven
Tre Jones: "We Want to Come in More Hungry This Year"

ShawnKrest

Wake Forest’s game winning shot fell off the rim at Cameron last year, allowing Duke to escape with a victory, despite being heavily favored. Tre Jones hasn’t forgotten the near upset.

“We know what happened last year,” he said, “but we have a completely different team, as well Although they are bringing in some guys that are returning from that team, we have a completely new team, and we want to come in more hungry this year then we were at that time last year.”

Duke is once again ranked near the top of the polls this year, but it’s a different feel than last season’s team.

“Compared to last year, it’s different, I think,” he said. “That feeling of being the top team is still there. That attention we got last year was something that’s never been there, on any team, so you can’t compare many years of that to last year, as far as the attention goes.”

Wake’s visit to Cameron this year comes right after Duke has already experienced a near upset, trailing late at Georgia Tech earlier this week, as the Yellow Jackets manhandled freshman big man Vernon Carey.

“He was hot throughout the entire game, no matter how much he got pushed on or fouled,” Jones said. “No matter how much they hung on him down low, he continued to stay throughout the entire game and he got us one of our biggest buckets at the end of the game, with the offensive rebound and the finish right there.”

Basketball

Tre Jones on Vernon Carey: "Pretty Much Unstoppable"

Duke point guard Tre Jones said that it took awhile in preseason practice for Vernon Carey Jr. to stop "floating around" on the perimeter and establish himself in the post. Since then? Jones called him "dominant" and "unstoppable." Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: “When Our Defense Is There, That’s When Our Offense Is Best"

Duke's offense feeds off of it's defense, point guard Tre Jones says. Not just because the defense provides transition baskets. Playing good D also seems to get the Blue Devils started. Read more

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier: Winning Close Games Is a Dose of Reality

Javin DeLaurier gave a breakdown of Wake Forest's offense before Saturday's home game against the Deacs, then said it was good to play a tough game at Georgia Tech, to show the team things weren't going to be a cakewalk. Watch

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier: We Don’t Have That ‘Give One Guy the Ball to Go Win the Game For Us’ Type of Player

Senior captain Javin DeLaurier said that everyone on Duke has to be ready to step up at any moment, because this year's team doesn't have that one go-to guy. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Line Coach Jim Bridge Leaving For Memphis

Duke will need to make changes in its offensive coaching staff this offseason, as line coach Jim Bridge is reportedly leaving to take a similar job at Memphis. Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Xander Gagnon the Latest Blue Devil to Enter Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior Xander Gagnon became the ninth Blue Devil to enter the transfer portal. He'll likely be eligible to be a graduate transfer and play immediately. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Named to Wooden Award List

Freshman center Vernon Carey and sophomore point guard Tre Jones are on the 25-man watch list for the Wooden Award, given to the top player in college basketball. Duke has won the award more than any other school. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Georgia Tech Update

Tre Jones cracked the top 25 on the assists list, while Matthew Hurt moved past Marvin Bagley III and tied Zion Williamson on another list. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Wins ACC Slugfest at Georgia Tech

It was not a game for the meek or timid as Duke held off Georgia Tech in a game that featured a war in the paint. The Blue Devils won their eighth straight to move to 4-0 in the ACC. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Georgia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

Duke takes its 3-0 ACC record and seven-game winning streak to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. We'll have updates and analysis all night long on our open thread. Check it out and log on to chime in!

ShawnKrest