Tre Jones: Duke Needs Hunger and Intensity Every Night

ShawnKrest

Duke has won seven straight since struggling earlier in the ACC season.

“I think just trying to get back to playing how we were playing before the two losses that we had picked up a few weeks ago,” Tre Joes said of the team’s focus in recent weeks. “We had lost the hunger a little bit, weren’t playing the same on defense, so [now we are] getting back to how we were playing on the defensive end, playing with that hunger, the same intensity every single night, coming out right away from the start and jumping on opponents. Definitely just coming out the gates with intensity, the energy, the enthusiasm, the talk,” he said. “Just trying it on all cylinders on the defensive end, knowing that has a huge role on how we play offense as well.”

The team tries to match that intensity during practice as well.

“For sure,” Jones said. “Coach has mentioned that as well. It seems like when we have our best practices, we come out and play our best basketball the next game. So I’m trying to bring it every single practice as well [and] match our intensity in practice as well as in the games.”

The key, as Coach K often says, is talking on the court.

“A lot is with our talking, communication for sure,” Jones said. “Trying to have that talk, not have it be quiet or lacking any energy. There’s not a lot of competition now in practice. We’re just trying to stay on the same page with the guys, whether we’re running through our offense or doing defensive drills or whatever it is.”

Basketball

Cassius Stanley on NC State's Shot Blocking, Outside Shooting

NC State has the ACC's top shot blocker and a team full of three-point threats. Cassius Stanley discusses the challenge the Wolfpack presents on both ends of the floor. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on his Eye Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley was ready to play against Notre Dame when he suffered a fluke eye injury in warmups. He explains what happened and how he's doing. Watch

ShawnKrest

NC State Coach: Duke a Better Team Than Last Year's Individuals

Duke plays NC State on Wednesday, and Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said this year's team might be a tougher matchup than last year's because it's a better team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Bracketologists Agree Duke is Headed for Two Seed in Greensboro

There's not a lot of diversity in the NCAA bracket projections for Duke. Most of the major outlets have the Blue Devils as a 2 in the East, behind San Diego State, starting in Greensboro. Read more.

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Coach K: I Saw Zion Williamson Smiling Behind the Bench

Coach K didn't get the chance to talk to Zion Williamson before Duke's win over Notre Dame, "but I saw him smiling behind the bench. ... It says a lot that he came back." Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Joey Baker: Duke Can't Worry About What Other Teams Are Doing

Duke moved into first place in the ACC on Saturday, but the Blue Devils aren't scoreboard watching. "We can't look at other teams," said Joey Baker. "We have to worry about ourselves." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Vernon Carey on Beating Notre Dame: We All Stepped Up Big Time

Vernon Carey had to face an experienced, productive big man in John Mooney, but he had one of his best games of the season as Duke routed Notre Dame. The Blue Devils won without Cassius Stanley as Carey said everyone stepped up. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Tre Jones warns: "The End is Near"

Point guard wants Duke to focus as his second chance at a national title nears the finish line. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K Gives Update on Cassius Stanley Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley missed Saturday's win over Notre Dame after getting hurt in pregame warmups. Coach Mike Krzyzewski gives an update on his status and explains what happened. Watch

ShawnKrest

Bench to Krzyzewski at Halftime: We Got You, Coach

Coach K thought Duke's bench was lacking in the first half of the win over Notre Dame. When he started to tell them that at halftime, they cut him off and said, 'We got you, Coach.'" Watch

ShawnKrest