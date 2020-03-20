BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Tre Jones "Is Going to Go" to NBA Says Coach K

ShawnKrest

Duke point guard Tre Jones is expected to declare for the NBA Draft, according to coach Mike Krzyzewski.

In an interview on Evan Daniels’ podcast, Krzyzewski discussed the NBA plans of various players on the team. According to current rules, players can declare for the draft, get feedback and then decide whether to stay in the draft or return to school. That process is a little less sure this offseason, with the NBA shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. The timing of the draft preparation process will need to be changed, if not the process itself. Still, college players need to declare in order to get input from the NBA advisory committee.

“We put in for the advisory committee,” Krzyzewski said. “You can send it in, and we will do that for a number of our guys so they can get a look. Obviously, Tre Jones we know is going to go, whenever he announces. The guys we get good feedback from are: Vernon Carey should get good feedback, hopefully Cassius Stanley, but we will see. I think you have to wait and see. Also, for those guys or any guy that is going to test, unless you’re a potential lottery pick or know that they were going to be in the first round, you have to wait a little bit, or you don’t have to but some kids will wait and just to see what the landscape will be in the NBA.”

That seems to indicate that Jones, Carey and Stanley are all entering the draft evaluation process, or “testing the waters.” His “going to go” comment on Jones seems to indicate that the point guard will be leaving school for the NBA, but it’s still open to some interpretation. Perhaps Krzyzewski just meant that Jones was going to go through the process.

Mock drafts by CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, The Sporting News, Tankathon and SB Nation all have Jones going in the first round.

NBA Draft Net has Jones and Stanley going in the second round, Carey in the first. NBA Draft Room has Stanley and Carey in the first round but not Jones.

Tankathon and SB Nation do not have Stanley going in the first round.

The Sporting News is the only outlet that didn't have Carey as a first rounder, although several had him going with the final pick in the first.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones chosen All-American

Freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. was named a second-team AP All American, while sophomore point guard Tre Jones was selected for the third team. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Reaches Out to Two Ivy League Transfers

Duke has six freshmen entering next year, but the Blue Devils are preparing for even more roster vacancies by reaching out to a pair of graduate transfers from the Ivy League. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Has Seven Players on ESPN Greatest Ever Bracket

Duke had seven players on ESPN's greatest college player ever bracket, which was two more than any other men's or women's team. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Makes '78 Final Four, Starts '10 Run

Duke made the 1978 Final Four with a win over Villanova, beat Utah in the 1966 national third-place game and started its run to the 2010 title. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: No Tears For Matt Jones as Career Ends

You're familiar with the Greenville story--the bathroom bill, Sindarius Thornwell, the true road game as a 2-seed. Here's the story you may not have heard from Duke's loss to South Carolina in 2017. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Defending Champs End Campbell's 15 Minutes of fame

Campbell was ready for its time in the spotlight. Billy Lee spent the week leading up to playing defending national champion Duke dropping home-spun words of wisdom and charming the media. Then the game started. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vote For Best Duke Players, Teams of All Time

With no basketball games, everyone is coming out with their own best-ever brackets. Here are some Duke players and teams you can vote on. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Rank in SI's Top 50 from 2019-20

Sports Illustrated ranked the top 50 basketball players from the just-completed college season, and a pair of Blue Devils--Tre Jones and Vernon Carey--were in the top 11. Read more

ShawnKrest

What the 2020 NCAA Tournament Bracket Might Have Looked Like

March Madness was scheduled to start on Thursday, and in a world without COVID-19, here's where Duke would have ended up in the bracket, according to SI bracketologists. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Coach K's NCAA Debut, Kyrie's Return

A roundup of March 18 action includes Coach K's NCAA debut, his record tying NCAA win and Kyrie Irving's return to the floor. Read more

ShawnKrest