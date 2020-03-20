Tre Jones "Is Going to Go" to NBA Says Coach K

Duke point guard Tre Jones is expected to declare for the NBA Draft, according to coach Mike Krzyzewski.

In an interview on Evan Daniels’ podcast, Krzyzewski discussed the NBA plans of various players on the team. According to current rules, players can declare for the draft, get feedback and then decide whether to stay in the draft or return to school. That process is a little less sure this offseason, with the NBA shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. The timing of the draft preparation process will need to be changed, if not the process itself. Still, college players need to declare in order to get input from the NBA advisory committee.

“We put in for the advisory committee,” Krzyzewski said. “You can send it in, and we will do that for a number of our guys so they can get a look. Obviously, Tre Jones we know is going to go, whenever he announces. The guys we get good feedback from are: Vernon Carey should get good feedback, hopefully Cassius Stanley, but we will see. I think you have to wait and see. Also, for those guys or any guy that is going to test, unless you’re a potential lottery pick or know that they were going to be in the first round, you have to wait a little bit, or you don’t have to but some kids will wait and just to see what the landscape will be in the NBA.”

That seems to indicate that Jones, Carey and Stanley are all entering the draft evaluation process, or “testing the waters.” His “going to go” comment on Jones seems to indicate that the point guard will be leaving school for the NBA, but it’s still open to some interpretation. Perhaps Krzyzewski just meant that Jones was going to go through the process.

Mock drafts by CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, The Sporting News, Tankathon and SB Nation all have Jones going in the first round.

NBA Draft Net has Jones and Stanley going in the second round, Carey in the first. NBA Draft Room has Stanley and Carey in the first round but not Jones.

Tankathon and SB Nation do not have Stanley going in the first round.

The Sporting News is the only outlet that didn't have Carey as a first rounder, although several had him going with the final pick in the first.