BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Tre Jones on His Game-Tying Buzzer Beater

ShawnKrest

Duke point guard Tre Jones had an incredible buzzer-beater to tie the Duke-Carolina game at the end of regulation, sending it to overtime. It’s one of those moments every basketball player imagines while growing up.

“A little bit. I didn’t dream about it – it was something I pictured in my head,” he said. “Coach (Krzyzewski) always talks about preparing for the moment, and that’s a moment I wanted to be in is hitting a big shot like that in a big game like this.”

Not surprisingly, the reality of hitting a shot like that was better than the fantasy.

“It’s always better when it happens yeah,” he said. “With Duke being my dream school since I could remember, always watching these rivalry games, seeing Austin Rivers hit a shot here when I was at one of my basketball tournaments going crazy, watching my brother do what he did against Carolina – I just wanted to add to that put my name in a game like that, and I feel like I might’ve done that today.”

The shot capped off a comeback from 13 points down in the final four-plus minutes of regulation.

“Down the stretch in the second half, we were down, I attacked a few times, got a couple good looks, and then for sure once we went into overtime, I knew we weren’t losing no matter what,” he said. “I airballed two shots. They got a couple of their looks back. They had the momentum, the crowd back into it. We were able to still just come back and answer. I think that just speaks on the team that we have, the work that we put in. We showed how young we were a little bit there in the first half, I think, but the way we just fought in the second half, I feel like we grew up tonight.”

“There’s really nothing to put into words,” he said. “I’m still trying to wrap my head around what happened tonight. It was a crazy game.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Scoring List: At UNC Update

Sean Dockery, Miles Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor all got passed on the Duke Scoring List as the Blue Devils staged an improbable comeback win over the Tar Heels. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Killing the Bad Guy Twice: Duke Steals Win From UNC

In horror movies, everyone knows you have to kill the bad guy twice. But twice wasn't enough for UNC, as Duke's Tre Jones put the Devils on his back and carried them out of the grave in regulation and overtime. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

billku

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the Game-Winning Shot Vs. UNC

Wendell Moore Jr. hit the game-winning shot at the end of overtime to give Duke a comeback win over UNC. He now takes his place among the other legends of the rivalry game over history. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K on UNC's Dean Smith

Coach Mike Krzyzewski took time in his postgame press conference to discuss UNC legend Dean Smith, one day after the five-year anniversary of Smith's death. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K: Tre Jones' Will and Passion Permeated Our Whole Team

Tre Jones carried Duke to victory with a scoring outburst in the final minute of regulation and overtime. But it was his will and emotion that lifted the Blue Devils as much as his on court contribution. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K on Tre Jones: We Won Because of That Kid

Duke point guard Tre Jones intentionally missed a free throw, got his rebound and scored a game-tying basket at the buzzer to force overtime. Coach K said of his captain, "We won because of that kid." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

The greatest rivalry in sports picks up where it left off in last year’s ACC Tournament when Duke heads to UNC. Stay with us for updates and analysis from the Dean Dome.

ShawnKrest

UNC's Cole Anthony Friendly With Duke Players "But When Game Starts, I Don't Know Them"

UNC's Cole Anthony is close with some of the freshmen on Duke, but that won't matter on Saturday. "When the game starts, I don't know them. Can't be friends on the court." Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Leaky Black: Duke Will Try to Bully You

Leaky Black was injured for all three Duke-Carolina games last year, but he knows what to expect from the Blue Devils. Black breaks down the matchup. Watch

ShawnKrest

Andrew Platek on Duke-Carolina: I Couldn't Feel My Body

UNC guard Andrew Platek has played a total of 15 minutes against Duke without scoring, but he has the second-most experience against the Blue Devils on the team. He explains what it's like to play in the game. Watch

ShawnKrest