Tre Jones: Staying With Tyus Right Now to Stay Ready

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones has good memories of the people at Duke that helped make his two years as a Blue Devil easier.

“I think just the people there, really,” he said of his best Duke memories. “Ever since I stepped onto campus, it felt like home to me. People around there embrace everyone that comes there. Everyone just wants the best for you, not only from the coaches, the staff that’s around the team, the professors, the people around campus, everyone wants the best for you. They make it like home.”

Jones is far from Duke’s campus now, however. He’s back home in Minnesota, staying with his brother Tyus Jones, an NBA point guard, preparing for the NBA Draft process, whatever that ends up looking like as the coronavirus pandemic has scrambled the league’s calendar.

“I think it’s definitely different,” he said. “Something that no one’s ever dealt with. It’s kind of weird right now. I’m just trying to stay in shape, trying to continue to do the things from home I can do, staying with my brother right now. I get to work out with him as much as we can, do as much from home that we can trying to stay ready for whenever the moment comes that we do work out for teams or whatever it is. Nobody really knows yet. I’m trying to stay ready so when we do get over this as a country and as a world, I’m trying to not take any steps back. I’m just trying to take steps forward.”

Tre Jones: Just Waiting, Trying to Be Patient

Tre Jones has tried to stay busy as he prepares for the NBA Draft, but being stuck inside, he doesn't have much to do. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke a Co-Favorite for 2021 Title

Duke is one of the four favorites for the 2021 NCAA title. SI gambling and basketball experts debate the Blue Devils' shot next season. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K Names His Favorite TV Show and Movie

Coach Mike Krzyzewski participate in a survey asking college coaches their favorite TV show and movie to binge while confined to home. Here are his choices, as well as the other branches of his coaching tree.

ShawnKrest

No Banquet, But Duke Gives End-of-Year Awards

Duke's annual team banquet was cancelled, another casualty of the coronavirus, but the team still named the winners of its year-end awards. Tre Jones and Vernon Carey shared the MVP award. Read more

ShawnKrest

Seven Blue Devils Look to NFL Draft

Duke's Pro Day, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled, but seven Blue Devils still hope to catch the attention of an NFL team, though it may require the free agent route. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Wins Wayman Tisdale Award

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. was named the winner of the Wayman Tisdale Award, given by the USBWA to the top freshman. He's the fifth Blue Devil to win the award. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Healthcare Workers: How Can We Help?

Mike Krzyzewski posted a video to healthcare workers asking how he, the athletic department and the community could help support them, from signing autographs to mowing their lawn. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

CainGraves33

March Rewind: Laettner's First Buzzer Beater

If you watched the Duke-Kentucky replay on CBS over the weekend, you may have heard Christian Laettner refer to "the first one" in his postgame interview. On this date: The first one. Plus the Dillon Brooks incident and Kyrie's last game.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Reaches Out to Illinois Transfer Alan Griffin

Alan Griffin announced that he was leaving Illinois after two years. Duke immediately reached out to the guard and may have an advantage, since Griffin's younger brother A.J. is a 2021 Duke commit. Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Lands Transfer Patrick Tape

Duke reportedly added a forward who would be the second-biggest player on next year's roster, as Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape has told several outlets he's committed to the Blue Devils. Read more.

ShawnKrest