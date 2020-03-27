Tre Jones: Staying With Tyus Right Now to Stay Ready

Tre Jones has good memories of the people at Duke that helped make his two years as a Blue Devil easier.

“I think just the people there, really,” he said of his best Duke memories. “Ever since I stepped onto campus, it felt like home to me. People around there embrace everyone that comes there. Everyone just wants the best for you, not only from the coaches, the staff that’s around the team, the professors, the people around campus, everyone wants the best for you. They make it like home.”

Jones is far from Duke’s campus now, however. He’s back home in Minnesota, staying with his brother Tyus Jones, an NBA point guard, preparing for the NBA Draft process, whatever that ends up looking like as the coronavirus pandemic has scrambled the league’s calendar.

“I think it’s definitely different,” he said. “Something that no one’s ever dealt with. It’s kind of weird right now. I’m just trying to stay in shape, trying to continue to do the things from home I can do, staying with my brother right now. I get to work out with him as much as we can, do as much from home that we can trying to stay ready for whenever the moment comes that we do work out for teams or whatever it is. Nobody really knows yet. I’m trying to stay ready so when we do get over this as a country and as a world, I’m trying to not take any steps back. I’m just trying to take steps forward.”