Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Make Cut for Player of Year Awards

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones and Vernon Carey Jr. both made the cut for the midseason watch list for the Naismith College Basketball Player of the Year Award.

The Atlanta Tip-off Club released its 30-player midseason list. Duke is one of two schools to have multiple players on the list. Kansas, with Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubike, is the other.

Jones and Carey represent half of the ACC players on the list. Louisville's Jordan Nwora and Notre Dame's John Mooney were also named.

Eight Blue Devils have won the Naismith Award, most recently Zion Williamson last year.

UCLA, with five and UNC with three are the only other schools with more than two winners

Duke's Naismith Award winners are:

Johnny Dawkins, 1983

Danny Ferry, 1989

Christian Laettner, 1992

Elton Brand, 1999

Shane Battier, 2001

Jason Williams, 2002

JJ Redick, 2006

Zion Williamson, 2019

The Tipoff Club will cut the list to 10 semifinalists on March 5, and the finalists will be revealed on March 17. The winner will be announced on April 5.

Vernon Carey was also named to the 12-player watch list for the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award. He's the only freshman to make the cut and joins Louisville's Nwora as the only players from the ACC.

The finalists will be announced in March and the winner crowned at the Final Four.

Duke has had eight Robertson Trophy winners: Art Heyman, Danny Ferry, Christian Laettner, Elton Brand, Shane Battier, Jason Williams, JJ Redick and Zion Williamson. Only UCLA (nine winners) has had more.

Basketball

Tre Jones: UNC, FSU Games "Just Like the Tournament's Going to Be"

Duke played UNC and FSU in a 48-hour span, winning both. Tre Jones said it was a good run through of how the tournament is going to be. Watch.

ShawnKrest

dukeisthebest

Duke Assistant Derek Jones Leaves For Texas Tech

Duke Associate Head Coach and Defensive Backs coach Derek Jones left the Blue Devils staff for a position at Texas Tech. Jones began his coaching career with David Cutcliffe at Ole Miss and has developed into a top recruiter. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke No. 69 in Bill Connolly SP+ Rankings

ESPN's Bill Connolly released his SP+ rankings for the 2020 football season, and Duke fell one spot from the end of last year, to No. 69. Here's a look at where that stands compared to the ACC and Duke's non-conference foes.

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Duke's Late-Game Heroics: Real Players Don't Run Plays, They Make Them

Duke had two buzzer beaters against UNC and a clutch rebound by Matthew Hurt to beat Florida State. They weren't anything the coaching staff drew up, which Coach K said was a testament to the players. Watch

ShawnKrest

dukeisthebest

Duke's Tre Jones: We Began Preparing for FSU After Getting Off Bus From UNC

Duke had one full day between Saturday's win over UNC and Monday's win over FSU. Tre Jones said the team started preparing for Florida State as soon as they got off the bus. Watch

ShawnKrest

FSU's Leonard Hamilton: Duke Threw In Threes From the Parking Lot

Florida State tried to stop Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. by clogging the middle, but the Blue Devils responded with outside shooting as Alex O'Connell and Matthew Hurt "threw in threes from the parking lot." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Defeats Fatigue, Florida State

An exhausted Duke team had to lean on some of its role players, as well as digging deep to find the energy and toughness to hang on in a win over No. 8 Florida State on short rest. Read more

ShawnKrest

Dillon88

Coach K on Scouting FSU on Short Notice

Duke played on Saturday night, then had to prepare for Florida State on Monday. That required some creative ways to present the scouting report to the team, especially since FSU plays 11 players. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Were Ready to Get Knocked Out

Duke was exhausted, playing its fourth game in nine days, but just as it seemed the Blue Devils were about to get worn down by Florida State, they dug deep to win the game and impress their hall of fame coach. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K "Wants More" From Duke Fans After Win

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he "wants more" from his fans after their reaction to Monday's win over Florida State. While he said they were "great" several times, he also thought they needed to be hungrier and more appreciative of the team. Watch

ShawnKrest