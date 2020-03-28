BlueDevilCountry
Tre Jones: Weird How Quick Season Ended

Duke’s players have all returned to their respective homes, but Tre Jones said the Blue Devils are staying in touch and trying to get closure on the premature end of the season.

“The team has still been talking on group chat,” he said. “We’re all talking. It’s weird how quick it ended and how abrupt it was. I think it’s something that is hard on us all to kind of process and deal with how quick it ended. We thought we’d be able to stick around campus a little bit to work out or whatever still, but then we had to be sent home right away as well. (We had) Just a quick goodbye. It still doesn’t seem real. Life isn’t really going on at this point. We’re just stuck at home. I think that’s the way the whole team reacted. It definitely brought us closer. We all saw how bought in (we were), how much we wanted it as a group, not just individually, but totally as a group, and how we all felt like we were in good position in March as a team, where we were headed.”

Jones said he’s been watching a lot of classic games with his brother Tyus, but they’re watching as fans, not studying film.

“It’s more like fun right now,” he said. “Actually, there are things we point out every now and again, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before at this point. We’ve pretty much watched all the games. It’s more just watching them for fun, one of those things that are on TV that we get to watch. His (Duke games) are five years ago now. It’s just a little different, but it’s fun watching.”

Basketball

Tre Jones: Haven't Gotten Any Feedback From NBA Yet

The NBA has an advisory board to let prospective early entrants to the draft decide whether they should take the leap. But Tre Jones made his decision without hearing back from them. Read more

Duke Reportedly Out of Running For Transfer Jordan Bruner

Duke reached out to Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner, but it appears the Blue Devils are out of the running, after Bruner released his list of six finalists. Read more

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker Declares For Draft

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker has declared for the NBA Draft after spending two seasons with Butler. Read more

Tre Jones: I Grew a Lot This Year

Tre Jones came back to win a national title. The coronavirus cost him the chance to do that, but he thinks he still grew a great deal in his second year at Duke. Watch

Tre Jones: Staying With Tyus Right Now to Stay Ready

Tre Jones is back in Minnesota, staying with brother Tyus to work out and prepare for the NBA Draft, even though no one knows what that process will look like. Watch

Tre Jones: Just Waiting, Trying to Be Patient

Tre Jones has tried to stay busy as he prepares for the NBA Draft, but being stuck inside, he doesn't have much to do. Watch

Duke a Co-Favorite for 2021 Title

Duke is one of the four favorites for the 2021 NCAA title. SI gambling and basketball experts debate the Blue Devils' shot next season. Watch

Coach K Names His Favorite TV Show and Movie

Coach Mike Krzyzewski participate in a survey asking college coaches their favorite TV show and movie to binge while confined to home. Here are his choices, as well as the other branches of his coaching tree.

No Banquet, But Duke Gives End-of-Year Awards

Duke's annual team banquet was cancelled, another casualty of the coronavirus, but the team still named the winners of its year-end awards. Tre Jones and Vernon Carey shared the MVP award. Read more

Seven Blue Devils Look to NFL Draft

Duke's Pro Day, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled, but seven Blue Devils still hope to catch the attention of an NFL team, though it may require the free agent route. Read more

