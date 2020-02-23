Tre Jones: "We Realized Last Game Was Our Worst Game of the Year"

Duke bounced back from an 88-66 loss at NC State with a wire-to-wire win over Virginia Tech at Cameron, 88-64.

Tre Jones, who hit back-to-back three pointers to get the night started, en route to 14 points in the game, was happy with the way the team responded to the loss.

“We just wanted to get back to playing like we had been the last couple weeks,” he said. “We realized the last game was our worst game of the year. We hadn’t played that bad yet. We wanted to just respond well. We know there’s a lot of room for improvement, still. We wanted to just come out and start playing.”

Jones said that Duke just wasn’t ready to play at NC State on Wednesday.

“I wish we could come out like that (against Virginia Tech) every single night,” he said. “Being on the road is different than being in front of the Crazies, for sure, but also, I think we were chastised little bit. We didn’t think NC State would come out and play the way they did—how they hit us in the mouth right away. We weren’t mentally ready, physically ready. We just weren’t ready, period. The way we came out tonight, we know we’re going to have to come out like that from here on out, because it’s that time of year.”

The loss to State was a learning experience for the team.

“We want to learn that lesson,” Jones said. “I hope it’s the last one we have like that. We have to come out ready to play.”