BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Tre Jones: "We Realized Last Game Was Our Worst Game of the Year"

ShawnKrest

Duke bounced back from an 88-66 loss at NC State with a wire-to-wire win over Virginia Tech at Cameron, 88-64.

Tre Jones, who hit back-to-back three pointers to get the night started, en route to 14 points in the game, was happy with the way the team responded to the loss.

“We just wanted to get back to playing like we had been the last couple weeks,” he said. “We realized the last game was our worst game of the year. We hadn’t played that bad yet. We wanted to just respond well. We know there’s a lot of room for improvement, still. We wanted to just come out and start playing.”

Jones said that Duke just wasn’t ready to play at NC State on Wednesday.

“I wish we could come out like that (against Virginia Tech) every single night,” he said. “Being on the road is different than being in front of the Crazies, for sure, but also, I think we were chastised little bit. We didn’t think NC State would come out and play the way they did—how they hit us in the mouth right away. We weren’t mentally ready, physically ready. We just weren’t ready, period. The way we came out tonight, we know we’re going to have to come out like that from here on out, because it’s that time of year.”

The loss to State was a learning experience for the team.

“We want to learn that lesson,” Jones said. “I hope it’s the last one we have like that. We have to come out ready to play.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young: "They Blitzed Us Early and Often"

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday night. Coach Mike Young said the Blue Devils were better, but he isn't sure Duke is a great shooting team. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Tech Rematch Update

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday, and several Blue Devils moved up career lists. Tre Jones caught Grayson Allen on one list, and Cassius Stanley passed Marvin Bagley III on another. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Duke Bounces Back With Blowout of Virginia Tech

Duke bounced back from Wednesday's loss to NC State in a big way, leading Virginia Tech wire to wire in a lopsided win to clinch the Blue Devils a double bye in the ACC Tournament. Read more

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Virginia Tech heads to Duke looking to give the Blue Devils their second straight loss. Duke is coming off a blowout at the hands of NC State and is looking to clinch a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. We'll have updates and analysis all evening long from courtside.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Vernon Carey: They Just Punched Us in the Mouth

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. wasn't happy with the team's effort in the loss at NC State saying that the Wolfpack hit the Blue Devils in the mouth. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones After NC State: Duke Deserved What Happened Tonight

The Blue Devils were routed by NC State on Wednesday. Point guard Tre Jones said that, while Duke deserved what happened, it won't define the team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks to rebound after a blowout loss at NC State earlier this week. A tough Virginia Tech team that led Duke at halftime in the first game travels to Cameron to challenge the Blue Devils. Here's how the teams measure up.

ShawnKrest

Loss to NC State Shakes Up Duke's Bracket Projections

A week ago, just about all the experts agreed Duke was headed for a No. 2 seed in the East behind San Diego State. What a difference a blowout loss to NC State makes. Duke is on the move in the latest round of bracketology. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Our Team Obviously Felt Tonight They Didn’t Need a Win

Duke got trounced by NC State, 88-66. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the Blue Devils were against an opponent that was desperate for a win and couldn't match that desperation. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: At NC State Update

Duke only managed 66 points at NC State, but it was enough for several players to move up scoring lists. Tyus Jones and Greg Koubek both got passed, among others. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest