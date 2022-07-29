In one sense, Duke basketball's Cameron Crazies past and present should be honored that their nickname was a clue on an episode of Jeopardy! that aired on Thursday evening.

But in another sense, the less-forgiving members of the program's famed student section have every right to be fuming at the response of one contestant on the show.

Have a look:

The $600 "answer" appeared under the "Call Yourself A Fan" category, with host Ken Jennings reading the clue:

"The 'Cameron Crazies' are students who show undying support for this university's Blue Devils basketball teams."

A response that Duke basketball faithful might not like

Contestant Katrina gained instant everlasting notoriety on Tobacco Road by being the first to hit the buzzer and blurting out, "What is UNC?"

Thank goodness Brianne, aptly wearing some Duke blue in her outfit, confidently chimed in with the correct response: "What is Duke?"

Jennings retorted, "Katrina is not making many friends in North Carolina right now."

Of course, UNC basketball fans may point to retired Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game in early March, where the Tar Heels prevailed over the Blue Devils with more than 100 of his former players in the stands. They could say the spoiled party in Cameron Indoor Stadium means Katrina was not entirely wrong.

No matter how one chooses to look at it, though, both sides of the rivalry should get a chuckle out of watching and a sense of pride in the fact that arguably sports' greatest rivalry was on a national stage despite this being the middle of the offseason.

