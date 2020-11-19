SI.com
Vernon Carey Taken by Hornets in Second Round

It took awhile, but Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. became the first Blue Devil taken in the 2020 NBA Draft when the Charlotte Hornets chose him with the second pick of the second round, No. 32 overall.

Carey was named ACC freshman of the year and first team All-ACC in 2019-20, scoring 17.8 ppg and averaging 8.8 rebounds. He chose to leave Duke after one year and enter the draft. Carey reshaped his body while preparing for the draft, dropping his weight to 240-250 pounds in an effort to better fit NBA offenses, which don’t rely on a back-to-the-basket defender.

Early mock drafts had Carey going in the teens or early 20s of the first round, but he slid on draft boards as the day approached and was mocked at No. 30, the last pick of the first round, in SI’s final mock draft.

Carey joins point guard LaMelo Ball, who was taken with the third overall pick, in Charlotte’s 2020 draft class.

This is the first time Duke has not had a player chosen in the lottery since 2013 and the first time the Blue Devils have not had a first rounder since 2010. Elliot Williams, who transferred from Duke, was selected in 2010. The last time no one with any Duke playing experience was taken in the first round was the 2008 draft.

Carey is the first Blue Devil taken in the second round since Gary Trent Jr. in 2018 and the first Blue Devil taken by Charlotte since the then Charlotte Bobcats took Gerald Henderson 12th overall in the 2009 draft.

Duke's Tre Jones Drafted by San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 11th pick of the second round, number 41 overall, becoming the second Blue Devil selected in this year's draft.

Final Duke NBA Draft Preview: Where Do Vernon Carey, Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley Go?

Before the NBA Draft begins, we take one last look at the latest mocks to see where Vernon Carey, Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley are expected to go. All have been mocked as high as mid-first round but all are now hoping to hear their name in the first

Chris Carrawell: Wendell Moore "Has Been Tremendous"

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. has improved over the offseason and is more confident, assistant Chris Carrawell says. Carrawell adds that "in my day," Moore's freshman year would have had him on magazine covers entering this season

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Called Off

The ACC announced late Tuesday night that Saturday's game between Wake Forest and Duke "will not be played" due to a COVID outbreak on the Demon Deacons. There appears to be no time when the game can be made up

Duke Leads Power Five Schools in Graduation Rate

The NCAA released its latest Graduation Success Rate figures and Duke leads all Power Five schools in graduation rate. The men's basketball team had a perfect 100 percent rate, while football led the ACC with 97 percent

Duke's Michael Carter II a Semifinalist for Man of the Year

Duke safety Michael Carter II was named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award for demonstrating leadership, exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

Matthew Hurt, Henry Coleman Suffer Injuries For Duke

With just over a week to go until the opening game, Duke has two players battling injuries. Assistant Chris Carrawell gives updates on Matthew Hurt and Henry Coleman's ailments while discussing who has stepped up in their absence.

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Open Date, Wake Forest Game

Duke had an extra week to think about its blowout loss to UNC. David Cutcliffe said the Blue Devils had more physical practices than usual during the open date week. Now it's back to game prep with Wake Forest looming

Duke's Nate James on Wendell Moore's Evolution Into a Leader

Duke assistant Nate James has seen Wendell Moore mature from his freshman year to his current role as a sophomore leader. It makes him feel like a proud parent as he says Moore will be "an outstanding captain this year"

Wendell Moore: Duke One-and-Dones Miss Us as Much as We Miss Them

While Wendell Moore's freshman teammates, Vernon Carey and Cassius Stanley, will be waiting to hear their names this week in the NBA Draft, Moore is back at school and thinks his ex-teammates may be a little jealous

