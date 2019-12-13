Duke Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Beyond the Box: Vernon Carey Picks Up Post Quickly

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey is third in the ACC in rebounding, fourth in blocks and sixth in shooting. He leads the NCAA with seven double-doubles, and he became just the second player under Coach K to have seven straight games with 15 points and 10 rebounds—joining Marvin Bagley III.

Not bad for a player who is in his fifth month playing down low.

“Literally, he has not played at the post,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said early in the season. “So his footwork and all that, that comes about from his work with us and our staff since about the second week of July.”

High school highlights seem to add credence to Krzyzewski’s claims. He has a couple of plays where he seals off a defender on the low post and dunks, but the majority of his offense in high school seems to have come from transition plays, dunks or other plays that started with him facing the basket. No drop steps, turnarounds, short bank shots or hooks.

With the post being so new to him, one might expect Carey to be raw, with a few clumsy moves and several plays where he’s on the wrong end of an opponent’s highlight.

Instead, he’s been dominating opposing big men. While the rebounding, blocks and shooting numbers are impressive, the stuff not found in box scores paints an even clearer picture.

Carey has drawn 12 and-one fouls on offense, which leads Duke. Cassius Stanley is next, with five. By comparison, through 10 games last season, Zion Williamson had drawn three and-ones and committed one.

and ones

Carey has drawn an and-one on 19 percent of his two-point shot attempts this season, and 15.8 percent of his free throws have been and-one shots. Both are second-most on the team.

and ones to shots

While Carey is able to draw fouls from other big men while avoiding fouls, it’s not because he’s avoiding challenging shots. He’s blocked 22 shots, but he’s only had 10 of his own shots blocked. Only four other Blue Devils have blocked more than they’ve been blocked, and none of them have half as many blocks as Carey.

blocked

Carey has only been blocked on 8.9 percent of his shot attempts, far lower than the other Blue Devils who shoot most of their shots in the paint.

blocs as pict

Carey is also the only Blue Devil who has drawn more offensive fouls than he’s committed.

charges

He's producing, and he's playing clean defense, while veterans struggle to defend him. Imagine how Carey will look once he's figured this whole post thing out.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Jontavis Robertson

ShawnKrest

With only 12 commitments and five days until the early National Signing Day, Duke has some work to do. We dive into the rare NSD Drama for Duke in an ongoing series. Today, we look at a Georgia receiver that's getting a push. Read more.

Duke All-Decade Team 2010-2019: Special Teams

ShawnKrest

Duke had its all-time best kicker, punt returner and kick returner play during the last decade, making the selection process for All-Decade special teams fairly easy. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ger-Cari Caldwell

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe prefers a drama-free signing day, but with just 12 commits, things are going down to the wire this year. In the first of an ongoing series, we look at prospect Ger-Cari Caldwell.

Duke Offers Junior Trevor Keels

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski checked in on Blue Devil signee Jeremy Roach earlier this week, then made an offer to his teammate, Trevor Keels after the junior put on an MVP performance. Read more.

A Look At How Tre Jones' Passing Has Changed

ShawnKrest

Without two of college basketball's best finishers on this year's team, Tre Jones has actually increased his assist numbers over last year. Here's how.

Duke All-Decade Team: Defense, 2010-2019

ShawnKrest

Duke's football program has had a resurgence over the last 10 years. As the 2010s end, we look back on the top Blue Devils defensive players over that span in our second All Decade Team installment. Read more

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Offers Charles Bediako, Kennedy Chandler

ShawnKrest

Duke is in the midst of 13 days between games, giving coach Mike Krzyzewski a chance to reach out to two juniors--center Charles Bediako and point guard Kennedy Chandler. Read more.

Mike Krzyzewski Is Tenth Highest-Paid Coach In Sports

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is the tenth-highest paid coach in all of U.S. sports, according to a new list. Coach K is the highest-paid coach in college basketball, earning $9 million a year. Read more.

Duke's All Decade Team: Offense 2010-2019

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils had their best win-loss percentage in a half century over the last 10 years. Here's a look at the all-decade Duke team on offense. Read more.

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Win ACC Weekly Awards

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey won his second Freshman of the Week award this season, while Tre Jones shared the ACC Player of the Week honor. Read more.