BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Vernon Carey Wins NABC Freshman of Year Award

ShawnKrest

For the third straight year, a Duke player has been named the National Freshman of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Vernon Carey Jr. won the award, following Zion Williamson last year and Marvin Bagley III in 2018. The award was started in 2017, so Duke has accounted for three of the four winners.

Last week, Carey was honored by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) with the Wayman Tisdale Award as the Freshman of the Year. Carey was also named the USBWA District III (Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina) Player of the Year and was a consensus second-team All-America selection. He is a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

The consensus second-team All-American and ACC Freshman of the Year, Carey played center for the Blue Devils despite having very little experience playing the post in high school or summer ball. He picked it up quickly and was the only player ranked in the ACC's top 10 in scoring (third, 17.8), rebounding (fourth, 8.8), field goal percentage (first, .577) and blocked shots (sixth, 1.6). He posted 15 double-doubles on the season, which ranked second among NCAA freshmen and second in the ACC. Ten of his double-doubles were 20-10 performances, while 14 of them were 15-10 games. Carey was second nationally among freshmen in scoring, third in field goal percentage and fourth in rebounds.

Carey has not yet discussed his plans for next season, although he’s expected to follow in the footsteps of the two previous NABC Freshman of the Year winners and go to the NBA Draft as a one-and-done player.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tre Jones: Shopping for Mom and Grandma so They Can Stay Home

Tre Jones' mother battled cancer last year, so his family is taking extra care to keep her from getting exposed to the coronavirus. Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Out of Running For Transfer Alan Griffin

Duke reached out to transfer Alan Griffin, older brother of 2021 Duke commit A.J. but the Blue Devils have apparently dropped out of the race, after Griffin released his six finalists.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: My Jump Shot Took a Big Leap This Year

Tre Jones says his defense, shooting and leadership have improved since last season. Now he's trusting the process while waiting for the NBA Draft process to start. Watch

ShawnKrest

What If: Imagining How Things Could Be Different For Duke

With no tournament games this year, fans can only wonder what might have been and what if. Sports Illustrated took that idea and ran with it, looking at great March Madness what ifs.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Weird How Quick Season Ended

Duke's players are staying in touch, and they're still trying to get closure on a season that ended quicker than they expected. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Haven't Gotten Any Feedback From NBA Yet

The NBA has an advisory board to let prospective early entrants to the draft decide whether they should take the leap. But Tre Jones made his decision without hearing back from them. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Reportedly Out of Running For Transfer Jordan Bruner

Duke reached out to Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner, but it appears the Blue Devils are out of the running, after Bruner released his list of six finalists. Read more

ShawnKrest

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker Declares For Draft

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker has declared for the NBA Draft after spending two seasons with Butler. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: I Grew a Lot This Year

Tre Jones came back to win a national title. The coronavirus cost him the chance to do that, but he thinks he still grew a great deal in his second year at Duke. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Staying With Tyus Right Now to Stay Ready

Tre Jones is back in Minnesota, staying with brother Tyus to work out and prepare for the NBA Draft, even though no one knows what that process will look like. Watch

ShawnKrest