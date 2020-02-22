BlueDevilCountry
Virginia Tech at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke will attempt to bounce back from Wednesday's blowout loss at NC State. The Wolfpack handed it to the Blue Devils, 88-66 to bring Duke's seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt.

The Blue Devils host Virginia Tech Saturday at 8:00 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won the initial matchup with the Hokies in Blacksburg, erasing a double-digit deficit with a second-half rally to win by 14.

Virginia Tech built that lead by capitalizing on a weakness that recurred for Duke in the NC State loss, as the Hokie guards were able to penetrate and score at the rim. Tech had an edge in points in the paint despite not having a big man to match up with Vernon Carey Jr.

The Hokies are led by freshman Landers Nolley II, who is competing with Carey for the ACC Freshman of the Year honors. Duke held him to single-digit scoring for one of just three times this year. The Blue Devils also contained Jalen Cone, who has become one of Tech's leading three-point shooters. Cone has hit four treys in each of the last two games, but he didn't get a three pointer off against the Blue Devils.

Tech also relies on Tyrece Radford, who hit 6-of-7 against Duke. He was 10-of-11 in his last game for 27 in a triple overtime loss to Miami.

Duke is looking to clinch a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils are 12-3 in conference, and the teams tied for fifth can all reach 12 wins in a best-case scenario. So one more win will mean Duke doesn't get started in Greensboro until Thursday of ACC Tourney week.

Duke's Vernon Carey: They Just Punched Us in the Mouth

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. wasn't happy with the team's effort in the loss at NC State saying that the Wolfpack hit the Blue Devils in the mouth. Watch

Tre Jones After NC State: Duke Deserved What Happened Tonight

The Blue Devils were routed by NC State on Wednesday. Point guard Tre Jones said that, while Duke deserved what happened, it won't define the team. Watch

Virginia Tech at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks to rebound after a blowout loss at NC State earlier this week. A tough Virginia Tech team that led Duke at halftime in the first game travels to Cameron to challenge the Blue Devils. Here's how the teams measure up.

Loss to NC State Shakes Up Duke's Bracket Projections

A week ago, just about all the experts agreed Duke was headed for a No. 2 seed in the East behind San Diego State. What a difference a blowout loss to NC State makes. Duke is on the move in the latest round of bracketology. Read more

Coach K: Our Team Obviously Felt Tonight They Didn’t Need a Win

Duke got trounced by NC State, 88-66. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the Blue Devils were against an opponent that was desperate for a win and couldn't match that desperation. Watch

Duke Scoring List: At NC State Update

Duke only managed 66 points at NC State, but it was enough for several players to move up scoring lists. Tyus Jones and Greg Koubek both got passed, among others. Get the full report here.

Down Goes Duke: NC State Pummels Blue Devils

Duke arrived in Raleigh with a seven-game winning streak. NC State needed a win to get on the right side of the bubble.

Coach K: Duke Was "Not Competitive Tonight"

Duke was routed by NC State on Wednesday night, and coach Mike Krzyzewski said his team wasn't competitive. "We didn’t give them a very good game, and that’s on all of us.” Watch

Duke at NC State: Gameday Open Thread

Duke takes its seven-game winning streak to Raleigh, which has not been kind to the Blue Devils in recent years. Duke will try to avoid the upset at the hands of the Wolfpack. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night. Feel free to chime in with your thoughts

Coach K on Duke's Loss at NC State: "This Isn't an XBox Game. It's a Human Being Game"

"Sometimes when you eat too much, you’re not as hungry. When you need something, you’re really hungry. And when those two meet, a lot of times, the team that needs it the most kicks the other team’s butt." Watch

