Virginia Tech at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke will attempt to bounce back from Wednesday's blowout loss at NC State. The Wolfpack handed it to the Blue Devils, 88-66 to bring Duke's seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt.

The Blue Devils host Virginia Tech Saturday at 8:00 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won the initial matchup with the Hokies in Blacksburg, erasing a double-digit deficit with a second-half rally to win by 14.

Virginia Tech built that lead by capitalizing on a weakness that recurred for Duke in the NC State loss, as the Hokie guards were able to penetrate and score at the rim. Tech had an edge in points in the paint despite not having a big man to match up with Vernon Carey Jr.

The Hokies are led by freshman Landers Nolley II, who is competing with Carey for the ACC Freshman of the Year honors. Duke held him to single-digit scoring for one of just three times this year. The Blue Devils also contained Jalen Cone, who has become one of Tech's leading three-point shooters. Cone has hit four treys in each of the last two games, but he didn't get a three pointer off against the Blue Devils.

Tech also relies on Tyrece Radford, who hit 6-of-7 against Duke. He was 10-of-11 in his last game for 27 in a triple overtime loss to Miami.

Duke is looking to clinch a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils are 12-3 in conference, and the teams tied for fifth can all reach 12 wins in a best-case scenario. So one more win will mean Duke doesn't get started in Greensboro until Thursday of ACC Tourney week.