Wake Forest at Duke Live Blog

Coach K returns to Blue Devils bench
Duke looks to move to 3-0 in the ACC with a Saturday noon game against Wake Forest at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils have won two straight, in a streak that spanned three weeks. Duke won at Notre Dame on Dec. 16, then had a break for the holidays, followed by two postponed games—against Pitt and at Florida State. The Blue Devils returned to the floor Wednesday for a one-point win over Boston College after erasing a 16-point first-half deficit.

Duke will get back head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who was exposed to the coronavirus last week after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. He served a 10-day quarantine and tested negative Saturday morning to clear his return to the bench.

The Blue Devils will still be without freshman Jalen Johnson, who is sidelined with an injured foot and has not yet returned to practice. He was scheduled to be reevaluated by doctors this week, but the team has not issued a statement on his timetable for a return. The status of graduate transfer Patrick Tape is also unknown. The center missed Wednesday’s game after injuring his back in practice last week.

Wake Forest’s schedule has been even more disrupted than Duke’s. The Demon Deacons missed more than a month of play from Black Friday to New Year’s Eve due to COVID issues. This will be Wake’s third game in seven days and just its fifth of the season. The Deacs have lost two straight to fall to 3-2, 0-2 in the ACC.

Wendell Moore Jr. broke out of his slump with 25 points last game, but that doesn't get him back in the starting lineup: Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward, Matthew Hurt, Jordan Goldwire and Mark Williams will start.

Duke wearing special GOAT jerseys in honor of Coach K. That was planned before they knew he'd be back today.

Mark Schnur, Clarence Armstrong and Jamie Luckie are today's officials.

Matthew Hurt with five quick points. Mark Williams has back-to-back turnovers and heads to the bench. 5-4 Duke early.

Some back and forth action takes us into the under 16 with Duke up 13-11. Hurt has 7, Steward 4.

A bit of a surprise from the world famous Duke Scoring List: With four early points, DJ Steward has moved past Justin Robinson (80 career points) into 277th.

Hurt has also moved past Corey Maggette into 154th.

Hurt with four quick points after the timeout. He has 11, 5-of-6 from the field.

Last timeout came with just over 14 minutes left, so the under 12 comes very quickly. Duke up 17-13.

Goldwire has three early assists. He moves past Amile Jefferson into 60th place.

Wake on a 7-2 run and takes the lead. Blue Devils have turned it over 7 times leading to 10 Wake points.

Goldwire with two of Duke's three steals. He moves past William Avery into 45th place.

Moore picks up his second foul, joining Williams with two. That takes us to the under eight with Duke up 22-20

Both teams cool off, hitting 1 of their last 6 each. Goldwire breaks that up with a three to put Duke back up 27-25. Roach follows up with three and Duke hits the under four on a 6-0 run, 30-25

