DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Wendell Moore Still "a Few Weeks" From Return

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Jr. broke a bone in his right hand during the Jan. 4 game at Miami and had surgery to repair it two days later. As Duke prepares for the rematch with Miami, at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Moore is still at least two weeks away from returning to the floor.

On the ACC Coaches Teleconference, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “We hope that in a few weeks, in February, he'll be back with us. He's progressing well. He's not doing anything with his right hand, but he is staying in shape.”

Moore has been at recent Duke games wearing a large brace on the hand.

27703244-F435-4E48-B75F-FBCA3841E7C5

Moore was averaging 22.2 minutes before the injury and scoring 7.4 points, fifth on the team. He’s third on the team in assists, behind point guards Tre Jones and Jordan Goldwire and tied for fourth in rebounding average.

Duke has gone 2-2 in Moore’s absence. The Blue Devils are shooting six points lower (.478 from .484) from the field without him. Assists have fallen from 16.9 per game to 14.3, and the percentage of baskets assisted on has gone from 54.2 to 51.4.

Moore’s absence is felt even more on defense, where Coach K has said he’s capable of defending all five positions on the floor. In the games since Moore went down, Duke is allowing opponents to shoot .452 from the field and .387 from three. With Moore, Duke was allowing .395 and .255, respectively.

Duke has a home game against Miami this week. Next week, Duke hosts Pitt and travels to Syracuse. The following week has trips to Boston College and North Carolina. The next game, three weeks out from Krzyzewski’s “a few weeks” estimate, is at home against Florida State.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Sbolden1

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dan the Fan

Joey Baker on Darius Perry Incident: Just Making Sure Everything Was Good

Joey Baker went nose-to-nose with Darius Perry after the Louisville player sent Cassius Stanley to the floor. Baker said he's friends with Perry and it wasn't a big deal. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: It's a Long Journey

Duke has lost back-to-back games in the ACC, against more experienced teams. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Duke needs to get older. "It's a long journey." Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: "I Let My Team Down"

Tre Jones scored 12 points and had seven assists against Louisville. But Duke was slow to respond to the physical play that gave Louisville an early lead, and Jones takes full responsibility. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: "Just Too Big a Deficit"

Cassius Stanley scored 24 points against Louisville, but it wasn't enough as Duke lost to the Cardinals. Stanley said the key was Duke falling behind by 15 early. "That’s a lot to make up in the ACC." Watch

ShawnKrest

Louisville's Chris Mack: Last Year's Duke Loss Worst of My Career

Duke erased Louisville's 15-point lead, tying the game late. But coach Chris Mack's Cardinals were able to ignore the ghosts of last year's Duke comeback and hold on to win. Watch

ShawnKrest

Louisville's Chris Mack on Duke: They're No. 1 in the ACC For a Reason

Duke made a change to its lineup to start the second half and was able to erase Louisville's double-digit lead and tie the game. Coach Chris Mack was proud of his team for holding on, however. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Louisville Update

Duke dropped a home game to Louisville, but three Blue Devils moved up the scoring list, and six moved up other Duke career lists, passing RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Wojo, among others. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Louisville Tops Duke in Physical ACC Showdown

No. 11 Louisville beat No. 3 Duke in a physical game. The Cardinals built a 15-point first half lead, then held off several Duke runs, responding each time to rebuild a comfortable margin. Read more

ShawnKrest