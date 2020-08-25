SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke's Wendell Moore: Coach Wants to Get Up and Down a Lot More

ShawnKrest

Normally, Duke’s schedule is set during the summer, and the Blue Devils know exactly when, where and against whom they’ll open the year. Due to the pandemic, however, it’s still not clear when the college basketball season will start and schedules are still unsettled. That can be frustrating, but Wendell Moore Jr. says Duke is just doing its best in uncertain times.

“Obviously, we want to know when we’re going to start playing,” he said. “When’s our first game going to be? Obviously, for us it’s a little frustrating, but at same time, we’ve just got to stay ready so we don’t have to waste our time getting ready (later). Really just keep progressing every day.”

The team is still not playing in games, as the players stay socially distanced. That makes it tough to determine roles for the upcoming season.

“We haven’t had the chance to discuss anything team-wise,” he said “Everything right now has been more focused on us as individual players, working on our individual talents, shaping our own games.”

Still, Moore knows that coach Mike Krzyzewski has big plans for this year’s team.

“I can say this season, Coach wants to get up and down a lot more. He wants to be a really fast-paced team. We have the personnel to do that. One through 14, we can all play at a fast pace. Most of our guys can play multiple positions. That’s another good thing for us, just to be able to be versatile all-around. It will get us the opportunity to play many different speeds.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Rumph II Leads Three Duke Players in Mock Draft

Chris Rumph II, Jack Wohlabaugh and Noah Gray were all selected in a seven-round mock of the entire NFL Draft earlier this week. Here's a look at where the trio are projected to be headed.

ShawnKrest

Trent Davis Commits to Duke

Duke landed a commitment from class of 2021 running back Trent Davis. The Attalla, Alabama ball carrier rushed for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, but the Blue Devils were the first Power Five school to offer.

ShawnKrest

by

John Garcia Jr.

Duke to Open Season With No Fans in Attendance

Duke announced that its athletic teams would start the fall seasons with no fans in attendance for home games. Only essential game management personnel and broadcast media will be allowed.

ShawnKrest

by

Thesloth

Duke CB Josh Blackwell: Keep Applying Pressure

Duke cornerback Josh Blackwell is excited about the secondary's new position coach and think the defense needs to just keep the pressure up and avoid letdowns heading into the season

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Impressed With Duke's Offense

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is calling the plays for the offense his season, and that's given him a closer look at that side of the ball. He breaks down each position group prior to Saturday's first scrimmage.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Playoffs Update: End of the Road For Lance Thomas

Jayson Tatum passed several luminaries, including Christian Laettner, Grant Hill and Art Heyman on the Duke Playoffs list, while it was the end of the road in Lance Thomas's first trip to the postseason

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the NABC Committee's First Meetings

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. was chosen for the first-ever NABC Players Advisory Council, and he says the group has gotten right to work, meeting twice already in just over a week

ShawnKrest

Duke CB Josh Blackwell: We're Confident Against Anybody We Play

Duke returns two starting cornerbacks in Josh Blackwell and Leonard Johnson and also returns Mark Gilbert, back after battling injuries for two years. Needless to say, they are a confident group

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Chase Brice: He Has Great Arm Talent

Duke coach David Cutcliffe says Chase Brice still has work to do learning the offense, but he's impressed with what he's seen from the Clemson transfer: "He has great arm talent. He's a natural thrower"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Casey Holman: Deon Jackson Ran Through People Today

Duke's running game had a strong day in the team's first scrimmage. Casey Holman was one of the linemen clearing the way for running back Deon Jackson and talks about the performance

ShawnKrest