Wendell Moore Jr. Organizes Peaceful Protest in Charlotte

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. organized a peaceful march in Concord, NC on Saturday. The Cabarrus County Community March called for justice for the black community and honored the life of police slaying victim George Floyd.

Moore, an alum of nearby Cox Mill High School, worked with girlfriend Marissa Moyer to plan the event.

“It was my idea,” Moore told Carolina Blitz, “about six, seven days ago. But I really didn’t know how to start, how to go about it. (Moyer) came in, just like, ‘Why don’t I just do it?’ She’s been working nonstop for the last five days getting the word out. She reached out to everybody that helped put this together.”

Moyer gave the credit back to Moore. “His involvement, honestly we couldn’t have done it without him,” she told WBTV. “is platform helped get people out here. He used his brain and his skills to help formulate this to get all of our friends out here. He used leadership skills to get people out there on the walk.”

Moore had the entire Duke basketball program behind him.

“I had support from everybody,” he said. “Not only our team, but many of our former players. We had a Brotherhood call—guys from our team, guys from everywhere—Tommy Amaker, Johnny Dawkins, Grant Hill, all those guys. I have all the support.”

He also had support from Mike Krzyzewski.

“I talked to coach this morning,” he told WBTV. “He wanted to reach out and show his support for what I’m doing for the community and just say he’s really proud of me.”