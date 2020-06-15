BlueDevilCountry
Wendell Moore Jr. Organizes Peaceful Protest in Charlotte

ShawnKrest

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. organized a peaceful march in Concord, NC on Saturday. The Cabarrus County Community March called for justice for the black community and honored the life of police slaying victim George Floyd.

Moore, an alum of nearby Cox Mill High School, worked with girlfriend Marissa Moyer to plan the event.

“It was my idea,” Moore told Carolina Blitz, “about six, seven days ago. But I really didn’t know how to start, how to go about it. (Moyer) came in, just like, ‘Why don’t I just do it?’ She’s been working nonstop for the last five days getting the word out. She reached out to everybody that helped put this together.”

Moyer gave the credit back to Moore. “His involvement, honestly we couldn’t have done it without him,” she told WBTV. “is platform helped get people out here. He used his brain and his skills to help formulate this to get all of our friends out here. He used leadership skills to get people out there on the walk.”

Moore had the entire Duke basketball program behind him.

“I had support from everybody,” he said. “Not only our team, but many of our former players. We had a Brotherhood call—guys from our team, guys from everywhere—Tommy Amaker, Johnny Dawkins, Grant Hill, all those guys. I have all the support.”

He also had support from Mike Krzyzewski.

“I talked to coach this morning,” he told WBTV. “He wanted to reach out and show his support for what I’m doing for the community and just say he’s really proud of me.”

Incoming Duke Players Get Their Jersey Numbers

Duke released its roster for next season, giving us a look at the jersey numbers the newest Blue Devils will be wearing in 2020-21.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Named Preseason All-American

Duke junior defensive end Chris Rumph II became the first Blue Devil since Joe Giles-Harris in 2017 to be named to a Walter Camp Foundation All-American team when he was chosen to the preseason second team.

ShawnKrest

Bryce Jarvis Becomes Highest-Drafted Player in Duke History

Righthander Bryce Jarvis was selected No. 18 overall in the MLB Draft by Arizona, becoming Duke's second first-rounder ever and the highest selected Blue Devil in history.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson's Former Agent Gives Details of Alleged Benefits

The agent suing Zion Williamson provided details about housing, cars and text message negotiations that strongly imply that the one-and-done star may have received benefits to attend Duke as the lawsuit took another dramatic turn.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas Responds to Duke A.D. Statement

Former Blue Devil player and assistant Jay Bilas responded to concerns over NIL rights raised by Duke athletics director Kevin White. Bilas, an outspoken critic of the NCAA, called White's statement "stunning in its tone deafness."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-Star Offensive Tackle P.J. Williams

Duke made its second offer to a member of Dickinson (Texas) High's football and basketball teams, reaching out to four-star 2022 offensive tackle Patrick "P.J." Williams.

ShawnKrest

Duke A.D. Kevin White Expresses Concern over NIL Legislation

Duke athletics director Kevin White has concerns over the new name-image-likeness legislation in the NCAA. He worries about the impact on recruiting, as well as the possibility that female athletes and Olympic sports could be shortchanged

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Top RB Target Trevion Cooley

Duke needs to add one or two running backs in the class of 2021, but the Blue Devils suffered a setback when top target Trevion Cooley, expected by many to choose Duke, committed to Louisville.

ShawnKrest

Mark Williams Fell For Duke When Attending Sister's Games

Incoming freshman big man Mark Williams has visited Cameron Indoor Stadium several times, while attending games of his sister Elizabeth--a women's legend and four-time All-ACC player.

ShawnKrest

Report: Jonathan Kuminga Reclassifies to Class of 2020

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly went through his high school's online graduation and has reclassified to the class of 2020, which will likely shake up the recruitment of the Duke target and possible G-League pro prospect.

ShawnKrest