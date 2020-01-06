DukeMaven
Wendell Moore Out Indefinitely With Injury

ShawnKrest

Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr. will be out indefinitely with a broken bone in his hand. 

Coach Mike Krzyzewski confirmed they injury on the ACC coaches teleconference on Monday. 

Moore suffered a broken bone in his right hand, which is his shooting hand, in Saturday’s win at Miami. 

Moore had surgery to repair the break on Monday.

“We think everything's going to be good, but he'll be out for awhile,” Krzyzewski said, “and he will not travel to Georgia Tech.”

The Blue Devils play at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. 

Moore has averaged 22 minutes in Duke’s 14 games, starting 5. He’s averaging 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. 

Moore struggled in the early part of the year as he tried to adjust to his role with the Blue Devils. Things began to click as time went on, and he played a key role in running the team when Tre Jones went down with an ankle injury, sharing the role with backup point guard Jordan Goldwire.

Moore has been working on driving the lane and scoring at the rim, something Duke will miss while he's out. The Blue Devils will also miss his defense.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said prior to the season that Moore was capable of defending all five positions on the floor, and he plays a key role when Duke uses its pressure defense.

Duke becomes a less versatile team at both ends without having Moore available.

After Georgia Tech, Duke faces Wake Forest at home and travels to Clemson before a high-profile game against Louisville on Jan. 18.

