Wendell Moore: A Sign of Progress Would Be a Win For Us

Duke lost its third straight game, at home to Notre Dame on Tuesday afternoon. That loss dropped the Blue Devils below .500 on the season and looking for signs that things were headed in the right direction.

“I think at this point a sign of progress would be a win for us,” Wendell Moore said. Moore scored 24 points in the game. “Especially the past couple of games, we’ve been so close – it’s always been one, two plays we could’ve made then we were right there. I think the next step for us is just winning. We’re only going to do that by, in these games, keep fighting when our backs are against the wall. We played a very good team tonight. They hit a lot of shots, a lot of free throws, and so, to combat that, we’ve just got to try not to foul, listen to the scouting report, and next time we should win.”

Duke missed a pair of threes late that would have tied the game or put the Blue Devils on top.

“It’s just that one or two plays, especially end of the game, it seemed like we couldn’t get a stop,” Moore said. “They got every shot they wanted, they got every three they wanted, they were getting into our paint, getting fouled, and getting to the free throw line. I want to say they were in the one-and-one with maybe nine minutes left in the game. We can’t do that. We can’t expect to win when we put teams on the line, especially a great free throw shooting team like that. I’m not even sure they missed a free throw today. So if we put teams like that on the line, it’s going to be very hard to win.”

The Blue Devils are getting tired of talking about losing games.

“I’ve been sick of it since our first loss,” Moore said. “We all hate losing. At this point in our season, and Coach says it all the time, we have no choice but to get better. We just have to keep fighting, keep playing hard. Things are going to start going our way.”