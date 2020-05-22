BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

What Coach K Likes About Patrick Tape

ShawnKrest

Power forward Patrick Tape attracted attention this offseason with his off-again, on-again commitment to Duke as a graduate transfer.

With his decision now settled, signed, sealed and delivered, it’s time to look forward at what the big man brings to Duke for next season.

Tape appeared on the YouTube show The Absolute Basketball Experience With Jamie Shaw earlier this month and talked about his improvement at Columbia before transferring.

“The big thing was probably just getting stronger, thanks to Tommy Sheehan, our great strength (at Columbia),” Tape said. “He helped me develop my body physically. Being able to be stronger on the inside, battle for rebounds, get position, that’s the biggest thing that helped me in college. Working on my touch around the rim, my feel for the game. I think those were the biggest things.”

Tape then gave a scouting report on himself and talked about his influences in the game.

"I haven't gotten many comparisons,” he said, “but I would like to say my favorite player was Tim Duncan. I try to model my game after him. To be an efficient low post scorer, a good touch around the rim, a good feel for scoring around the basket, and also, I think I'm a pretty capable passer. Defensively, I think I'm a pretty active rebounder and getting after the ball and being aggressive.”

He thinks there are some areas where his game can expand next season.

“I’m looking forward to working at Duke on extending my game out to the perimeter more,” he said. “I think at Columbia, I really didn’t get to showcase that aspect of my game too much. Hopefully, this next year, I’ll get the chance to.”

Tape will also be one of just two post players for next season’s Blue Devils, which could keep him from spending too much time on the perimeter.

"In speaking with Coach K, he’s mentioned, obviously, the center spot,” Tape said. “They've lost a couple senior dudes and it's only me and Mark Williams coming in at the five position. So they definitely see me as battling for a spot there and minutes. One thing Coach K said he was excited about for me was my ball skills, being able to pass like in pick and rolls, hand off, things like that, being able to be a facilitator and effective scorer, to score down low."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Running Back Gabe Ervin Includes Duke in top five

2021 three-star running back Gabe Ervin released his top five colleges, and the Buford, Georgia product included Duke. The Blue Devils will need to beat out Arizona State, Michigan State, Nebraska and Georgia.

ShawnKrest

Patrick Tape Discusses His Transfer to Duke

Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape provided some offseason drama for Duke. In a three-week stretch, he received an offer, committed, decommitted and recommitted. Tape discussed his decision and the former Duke player who provided an assist in his reunion with the staff.

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: What's Next for Coach K

At age 73, coach Mike Krzyzewski knows he'll be leaving Duke at some point soon. The question of "What's next?" may have a clearer answer than "When?"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jon Scheyer: It's Hard to Envision Cameron Indoor Not Full

Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer told Sports Illustrated that the team is staying flexible as the school and ACC decide the calendar for basketball's return. The idea of limiting fans in Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the pandemic is hard to imagine, however.

ShawnKrest

Jon Scheyer to SI: Coach K Has Gotten Really Good at Zoom

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer spoke to Sports Illustrated about the challenges of recruiting during a pandemic and gave a report on Coach K's skills with Zoom.

ShawnKrest

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer: Recruiting Has Changed Dramatically

Duke assistant head coach Jon Scheyer appeared on sports radio in North Carolina to discuss how the pandemic has impacted recruiting in college basketball.

ShawnKrest

Jeremy Roach Likes How Coach K Takes Care of His Players

Five-star point guard Jeremy Roach is staying in shape at home while he waits for the chance to start his Duke career. He talked with Nolan Smith about why he chose to play for the Brotherhood.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke DT Tahj Rice to Transfer

Defensive tackle Tahj Rice arrived at Duke in 2018 as a four-star recruit, but he found himself struggling to crack the rotation on the line and has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2021 Quarterback Riley Leonard

New quarterback commitment Riley Leonard offers plenty of options for Duke coach David Cutcliffe to design offensive plays. A threat running the ball out of RPOs or scrambles, he also has a whip-quick delivery, arm strength and accuracy.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 12 Cut For 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Three-star 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce of Dillon, SC released his top 15 in mid-April. A month later, he's cut it to 12. Duke is one of the teams that made the cut for the playmaking former quarterback.

ShawnKrest