What If: Imagining How Things Could Be Different For Duke

Since there are no NCAA Tournament games this year, fans are left to wonder "what if" and what might have been.

Sports Illustrated decided to take that idea and run with it, looking at some of the greatest What Ifs in March Madness history and speculating about how things would have changed if that moment didn't turn out the way it did.

As a March fixture, Duke obviously has plenty of What Ifs in its NCAA past. What if Laettner's shot(s)--against UConn in 1990 and Kentucky in 1992--didn't drop? What if Coach K didn't struggle with back problems midway through his Duke career?

And one that SI chose to look at in detail--What if Gordon Hayward's halfcourt shot in 2010 had dropped.

SI looked at how Brad Stevens' career at Butler would have changed if he'd won the title in 2010. Would he have left for the Celtics a few years later, or would he have stayed and made Butler the Gonzaga of the Midwest?

The shot falling might have had a major impact on Duke as well. It was Coach K's first Final Four in six years, and their NCAA title drought had reached nine seasons. Entering the 2010 tournament, he'd won three of his last six NCAA games, four of his last eight and five of his last 10.

If Duke fell short in 2010, would the whispers that come with any aging coach who hits a lull have gained steam? "The game has passed him by." Would he have still been able to attract the stream of one-and-dones, that began the following season with Kyrie Irving, to Durham if he didn't have the 2010 title?

And finally, what might have been this year, if the games had been played?

Tre Jones: Weird How Quick Season Ended

Duke's players are staying in touch, and they're still trying to get closure on a season that ended quicker than they expected. Watch

Tre Jones: Haven't Gotten Any Feedback From NBA Yet

The NBA has an advisory board to let prospective early entrants to the draft decide whether they should take the leap. But Tre Jones made his decision without hearing back from them. Read more

Duke Reportedly Out of Running For Transfer Jordan Bruner

Duke reached out to Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner, but it appears the Blue Devils are out of the running, after Bruner released his list of six finalists. Read more

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker Declares For Draft

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker has declared for the NBA Draft after spending two seasons with Butler. Read more

Tre Jones: I Grew a Lot This Year

Tre Jones came back to win a national title. The coronavirus cost him the chance to do that, but he thinks he still grew a great deal in his second year at Duke. Watch

Tre Jones: Staying With Tyus Right Now to Stay Ready

Tre Jones is back in Minnesota, staying with brother Tyus to work out and prepare for the NBA Draft, even though no one knows what that process will look like. Watch

Tre Jones: Just Waiting, Trying to Be Patient

Tre Jones has tried to stay busy as he prepares for the NBA Draft, but being stuck inside, he doesn't have much to do. Watch

Duke a Co-Favorite for 2021 Title

Duke is one of the four favorites for the 2021 NCAA title. SI gambling and basketball experts debate the Blue Devils' shot next season. Watch

Coach K Names His Favorite TV Show and Movie

Coach Mike Krzyzewski participate in a survey asking college coaches their favorite TV show and movie to binge while confined to home. Here are his choices, as well as the other branches of his coaching tree.

No Banquet, But Duke Gives End-of-Year Awards

Duke's annual team banquet was cancelled, another casualty of the coronavirus, but the team still named the winners of its year-end awards. Tre Jones and Vernon Carey shared the MVP award. Read more

