Which Duke Freshman Reminds Wendell Moore of Zion Williamson?

Wendell Moore gave fans a sneak peek at the 2020-21 Blue Devils. He discussed how each of the returning scholarship players have improved over last season.

“I think all of us have progressed tremendously,” he said. “Our biggest area we all improved on is we all became better leaders.”

Then he broke down each of his experienced teammates’ games.

Jordan Goldwire: “A lot more confident shooting the three,” he said. “A lot better getting in the lane, making everyone around him better. He’s the ultimate competitor. He’s ultimately one of the best guys to play with, because all he wants to do is win. I can say the same thing for Joey and Matt.”

Joey Baker: “Obviously, one of the best shooters on the team. Now he has the opportunity to put it on the bounce and make plays for others.”

Matthew Hurt: “I’m sure you guys have all heard he put on 20 or 30 pounds. It helped him. He’s a lot stronger. He’s able to defend bigger guys. It gives us the opportunity to put him at the five and give us more mismatches. Obviously, he’s one of the best offensive players we have.”

Wendell Moore Jr.: “For me, my confidence. I’m coming in with a lot more confidence in my game. I want to just put all my skills to the test I’ve worked on at home.”

Then Moore turned to the freshmen and brought up a name from recent Duke royalty.

“The guy that’s impressed me most,” he said, “the biggest one is Henry (Coleman). I’d never seen Henry play. I didn’t know Henry was as strong and powerful as he is. You can kind of compare him to Zion (Williamson).”

“He’s not Zion,” Moore quickly added, “but he’s almost just as powerful—right there with it.”