BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Why Kara Lawson? Duke A.D. Kevin White Discusses New Women's Coach

ShawnKrest

Duke athletic director Kevin White introduced new women’s basketball head coach Kara Lawson in a Zoom press conference on Monday.

“Yes, indeed,” White said. “Duke is very, very excited, to say the least, to have Kara lead our outstanding program.”

Lawson’s resume included three Final Four teams in four years at Tennessee, a WNBA title and an Olympic gold medal.

“Kara is a highly-seasoned champion at every level,” White said. “She has a peerless track record of success. If you don’t know that at this point, you’re living under a rock. It’s very clear if you’re paying attention.”

White was also impressed with Lawson’s personality.

“Kara is very authentic,” he said, “which really jumped out at me. She’s extremely comfortable in her own skin, which is one of the truly great leadership characteristics. Kara has that in abundance. Incredible authenticity and comfort with who she is, what she represents and how she operates.”

While Lawson has never coached at the college level, White is confident in her ability to head the program.

“Kara is a natural leader. It’s well-documented. She possesses a contemporary vision for women’s collegiate basketball. She has a really good pulse of where things currently are. Kara is extremely passionate about coaching and enjoys an unabashed commitment relive to the plight of the student athlete. She’s very plugged in. Kara is highly empathetic by design, terribly task-oriented and exceedingly prideful and possesses what I call the adaptability gene. Kara has continually demonstrated situational leadership and flexibility throughout her amazing career. As my kids would say, she has that for days. Kara has a distinct track record of developing very strong, deeply-rooted relationships. She’s truly gifted in maintaining, if not enhancing, those highly-valued relationships over time.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside Duke's Search For Kara Lawson

Duke conducted a 10-day, nationwide search to find new women's basketball coach Kara Lawson. Administrator Nina King takes us behind the scenes of the search.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Gets Choked Up Talking About Leaving Celtics

New Duke head coach Kara Lawson was preparing to finish the NBA season in the Bubble, but she'll now be leaving the Celtics to take over the Blue Devils. She got choked up talking about how much the Boston players meant to her

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson: I Took a Circuitous Route, But I'm Here Now

Kara Lawson was formally introduced as Duke's head coach while still in the NBA's Orlando "Bubble." She leaves the Celtics to take her first ever college coaching job. "I took a circuitous route to get there, but I'm here now"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defense: "I'm Excited About That Side of the Ball"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe thinks his linebackers are the fastest they've ever been and his secondary is the deepest. Then there are his pass rushers up front. His reaction: "I'm excited about that side of the ball"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Offense: "We're Changing Some Things"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe previewed the Blue Devils offense heading into camp. Coach Cut is taking over the scheming and playcalling and promises "We're changing some things over there"

ShawnKrest

Video Board Getting Wired For Madden as Duke Coaches Try to Keep Players Entertained

Duke players will have limited social options while on campus during the pandemic, so coaches are getting creative. Coach David Cutcliffe joked about opening a bar on the practice field, then said they'd be playing Madden on the Jumbotron at Wallace Wade Stadium

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Hopes "We’re Disciplined Enough to Play Some Football.”

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is optimistic that there will be a football season, although less than he was a month ago. "Our world needs to become more disciplined. Hopefully, we’re disciplined enough to play some football."

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Will Police Themselves: "We're Not Putting a GPS Chip Under Your Skin"

Duke's football team is returning to campus, but if they want to avoid a season-threatening spread of COVID-19, it will be up to them to make sure everyone is following guidelines, coach David Cutcliffe said.

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Basketball Announces Kara Lawson as New Coach

Duke officially announced that Kara Lawson would be taking over the program as the fifth coach in the history of the women's basketball program.

ShawnKrest

Report: Kara Lawson Accepts Duke Women's Coaching Job

Former Tennessee star and WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson is reportedly leaving the Boston Celtics and accepting a job as Duke's next women's basketball coach.

ShawnKrest