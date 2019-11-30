Duke
Winthrop Coach: "You Can't Tiptoe Into the Lion's Den"

ShawnKrest

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey suffered from some poor timing, trying to spring an upset on Duke three days after the Blue Devils were knocked off by Stephen F. Austin.

“All my friends and everybody texted me after Stephen F. Austin beat Duke, saying, ‘Man, they didn’t do you any favors.’ What are you gonna do about it? They beat ‘em.”

Kelsey knew he’d see a different Blue Devils team, so he got his team ready for that experience.

“I know how Coach K is. He’s tough as nails,” he said. “I’m sure those practices the last couple days weren’t for the faint of heart. We knew they were gonna throw haymakers early. We knew we had to take ‘em, then we had to counter. I thought we did that. We hung in there.”

Kelsey also told his team they didn’t have to play a perfect game to win.

“We talked about having four B’s,” he said. “We didn’t need to have our A game. The A game would be like raining in 16 threes. We didn’t do that. But we needed four B’s”

The four B’s were:

Backboard: “They (Duke) are ferocious on the backboard. We stood there neck and neck with them,” he said.

Brains: “You have to play with poise,” he said, “because when you drive, their managers and girlfriends are back there taking charges.”

Box: “You have to defend the area around the rim,” he explained.

The fourth B is Bravado: “You have to walk in here with bravado,” he said, quoting former NFL coach Brian Billick. “You can’t tiptoe into the lion’s den. You’ve got to bring your spear, kick the door in and say, ‘Where is he?’”

Winthrop Coach to Krzyzewski: My Great Grandkids Will Know I Coached Against You Here

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey wasn't satisfied with his team's loss to Duke. He said they didn't come there to sight-see, and, in fact, he told his players not to take cell phone pictures in Cameron. Then he got the chance to meet Coach K. Watch

Cutcliffe: Preparing For Thanksgiving Week Games "Can't Be the Same Week"

ShawnKrest
0

Duke coach David Cutcliffe acknowledged that he needed to alter the team's schedule for Thanksgiving week, since there were no classes and the players were virtually alone on campus. Watch

Senior Day Spotlight: Koby Quansah

ShawnKrest
0

Duke linebacker Koby Quansah is the team's leading tackler and heart of the Blue Devil defense. He's preparing for his final home game as a Blue Devil and still isn't sure when the emotion of Senior Day will hit him. Watch

Senior Day Spotlight: Dylan Singleton

ShawnKrest
0

Duke starting safety and second leading tackler Dylan Singleton is ready for his final game at Wallace Wade Stadium. "It's a crazy moment." Watch

Duke Shakes Off Upset, Tops Winthrop

ShawnKrest
0

Duke went from No. 1 in the country to national punchline with its upset loss on Tuesday. On Friday, the team needed to heal its damaged confidence. Read more

Coach K Suffered Health Issue Prior to Stephen F. Austin Loss

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a shocking upset loss to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday. Following a win on Friday, coach Mike Krzyzewski said he suffered from some type of health issue that day and was "not himself" and "not good". Watch

Duke's Cassius Stanley Likely Out Through Christmas With Hamstring Injury

ShawnKrest
0

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley went down in the second half of the Blue Devils' win over Winthrop. Initial fears were that he'd injured his knee, but team doctors now think it's just a muscular injury to his hamstring, which will keep him out through Christmas. Watch Coach K's comments on the injury

Duke vs. Winthrop: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Duke takes the floor for the first time since a shocking home loss to Stephen F. Austin, and the Winthrop Eagles are the lucky team that gets to face an angry Blue Devils team. We'll be here with updates and analysis all night long.

David Cutcliffe on Casey Holman's Fast Recovery From Neck Injury

ShawnKrest
0

Duke lineman Casey Holman had a scary moment when he went down with an apparent neck injury. He was motionless on the field for several minutes and was carted off on a stretcher. But he started the next game. Coach David Cutcliffe discusses the timeline for treating the injury. Watch

Cutcliffe: Duke's Bad Tackling Gave Wake Forest Extra 140 Yards

ShawnKrest
0

Duke had been solid against the run but has struggled in recent weeks. David Cutcliffe blames poor tackling technique, which gave Wake Forest more than 140 yards after contact. Watch