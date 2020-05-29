Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving on Forbes Highest-Paid List

Two former Blue Devils landed on Forbes’ list of the World’s Highest Paid Athletes for 2020.

For the fifth year in a row, Kyrie Irving is the highest paid former Duke athlete on the list. Irving has total earnings of $41.9 million this year, thanks to a four-year, $141 million contract he signed in 2019. Irving had $23.9 million in salary and $18 million from endorsements. His Nike shoe is the second-most popular in the league, behind Kobe Bryant’s signature line. He also has partial ownership of the Uncle Drew character he played in commercials and a feature film.

Irving ranked No. 24 this year, just behind tennis star Novak Djokovic and just ahead of golfer Phil Mickelson. He moved up one spot from last year, when he earned $43.3 million ($20.3 million in salary, $23 million in endorsements).

It’s the third straight year Irving has moved up the list. He was No. 29 in 2018 ($36.1 million) and No. 38 in 2017 ($29.9 million).

For the first time since 2018, Irving has company on the list from a fellow member of the brotherhood.

Zion Williamson made his debut on Forbes’ highest paid, landing in a tie with baseball’s Clayton Kershaw for No. 57, just behind Brazilian soccer star Oscar and just ahead of the NFL’s Arik Armstead.

The rookie with the New Orleans Pelicans earned $27.3 million. As the No. 1 pick in the draft, he was considered the most marketable rookie since LeBron James in 2003. His income is based on $7.3 million in salary, thanks to his four-year, $44 million rookie contract.

He also had $20 million in endorsements, including a deal with Jordan Brand that promises at least $13 million a year. He also has deals with Gatorade and Mountain Dew.

The last time Duke had two players on the list was in 2018, when JJ Redick joined Irving, coming in at No. 86 at $23.5 million.