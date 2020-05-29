BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving on Forbes Highest-Paid List

ShawnKrest

Two former Blue Devils landed on Forbes’ list of the World’s Highest Paid Athletes for 2020.

For the fifth year in a row, Kyrie Irving is the highest paid former Duke athlete on the list. Irving has total earnings of $41.9 million this year, thanks to a four-year, $141 million contract he signed in 2019. Irving had $23.9 million in salary and $18 million from endorsements. His Nike shoe is the second-most popular in the league, behind Kobe Bryant’s signature line. He also has partial ownership of the Uncle Drew character he played in commercials and a feature film.

Irving ranked No. 24 this year, just behind tennis star Novak Djokovic and just ahead of golfer Phil Mickelson. He moved up one spot from last year, when he earned $43.3 million ($20.3 million in salary, $23 million in endorsements).

It’s the third straight year Irving has moved up the list. He was No. 29 in 2018 ($36.1 million) and No. 38 in 2017 ($29.9 million).

For the first time since 2018, Irving has company on the list from a fellow member of the brotherhood.

Zion Williamson made his debut on Forbes’ highest paid, landing in a tie with baseball’s Clayton Kershaw for No. 57, just behind Brazilian soccer star Oscar and just ahead of the NFL’s Arik Armstead.

The rookie with the New Orleans Pelicans earned $27.3 million. As the No. 1 pick in the draft, he was considered the most marketable rookie since LeBron James in 2003. His income is based on $7.3 million in salary, thanks to his four-year, $44 million rookie contract.

He also had $20 million in endorsements, including a deal with Jordan Brand that promises at least $13 million a year. He also has deals with Gatorade and Mountain Dew.

The last time Duke had two players on the list was in 2018, when JJ Redick joined Irving, coming in at No. 86 at $23.5 million.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeff Capel and Family Fund ALS Breakthrough at Duke

When Jeff Capel's father was suffering with ALS in 2017, he and his family helped fund research at Duke to help fight the disease. He may be at Pitt now, but Capel's fund has begun to pay off with a promising clinical trial.

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: Who's Next at Duke After Coach K?

At some point, Mike Krzyzewski will step down as Duke's head coach. We look at the candidates to replace him, a group that has more than 1,800 combined wins and 39 NCAA appearances.

ShawnKrest

by

BBQPaul

Duke Offers Four-star 2022 Receiver Andre Greene Jr.

Duke extended a scholarship offer to four-star wide receiver Andre Green Jr. The Richmond, Virginia 2022 pass catcher combines physicality and speed.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Zach Rice

Duke has offered 2022 right tackle Zach Rice, a strong blocker who has heard from many of the nation's top programs. He also is a self-proclaimed Miami fan because of the eight-lateral game against the Blue Devils, so this one is personal for Coach Cut.

ShawnKrest

Three-star 2021 Safety Caleb Ellis Picks Up Duke Offer

Duke continues to look for a safety in its 2021 recruiting class, and the latest target is three-star Caleb Ellis from Frisco, Texas. The aggressive tackler would fit in well on Duke's defense, but first the Blue Devils need to get him to come east

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Advice to the U.S. Olympic Team

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a commencement speech and reflected back on his advice to Team USA prior to the Beijing Olympics

ShawnKrest

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Jr. on Football's Return

In the first episode of SI All-American TV, former coach Jim Mora Jr. discusses the plan to have six weeks of preseason training before football returns. Is that enough time? Mora thinks so.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Cut for 2021 CB Ryan Barnes' Top 15

Three-star 2021 cornerback Ryan Barnes has received 33 scholarship offers, which he's cut in half, releasing a top 15. Duke is one of several ACC programs to make the cut for the academic-minded Barnes.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Falls Out of Top 25 in Coach Rankings

David Cutcliffe dropped in the CBSSports head coach rankings, falling from the top 25 Power Five coaches for the first time in years. His five-spot drop was third-most in the ACC. He also fell from No. 2 in the ACC to No. 4.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman on Duke's Freshmen: We're a Hungry Group

Henry Coleman and the other five Duke freshmen are staying in touch via group text until they can all report to campus. They've already found a weak spot in Coleman to tease: His love of fishing.

ShawnKrest