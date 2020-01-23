BlueDevilCountry
Zion Williamson Scores 22 in NBA Debut

Much like this NBA season, it took awhile, but Zion Williamson finally arrived in the New Orleans’ Pelicans loss to San Antonio on Wednesday.

Williamson, the top pick in the NBA Draft after a spectacular year at Duke, missed the first two-plus months of the season, recovering from a preseason knee injury. He was in the starting lineup but, with a capacity crowd and huge TV audience watching his every move, Williamson took some time before having a major impact on the game.

“I wouldn’t even call it struggling,” teammate Lonzo Ball said. “ I mean, it was his first game. He told me before the game started he was going to ease his way into it. I told him to get a feel for it and then go from there.”

Williamson spent much of the first quarter deferring and passing as soon as he got the ball. Entering the fourth quarter, he had a total of five points in the game.

“To start the game, he wasn’t going 100 miles an hour trying to get that first bucket and get that monkey off his back,” teammate Josh Hart said. “He made the right plays and I think that’s the biggest thing, especially for someone (his) age. With so many eyes on you, and so much pressure on you, it’s easy to conform and whether we win or lose have your debut be successful. He went out there and made the right plays and played well defensively. He rebounded the ball and did a great job.”

Then it was showtime.

In a three-minute span, Williamson scored 17 straight points, including hitting all four three-point attempts, briefly giving the Pelicans a lead. The Spurts pulled out a four-point victory over the final five minutes, with Williamson on the bench.

“Well the energy was great,” teammate Brandon Ingram, another former Duke one-and-done, said. “He did a good job of asserting himself when he was open, having the confidence to pull the threes. Getting to the basket, causing all that attention. He’s off to a good start.”

He finished with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists.

“It was good to get back out there, obviously, but I didn’t have the outcome that I wanted,” Williamson said. “So I have to get better and move on to the next.”

Duke Gets Back on Winning Track With Rout of Miami

The Blue Devils snapped a two game winning streak with a 30-point rout of Miami, Duke's second 30-point win over the Hurricanes this month. Read more.

Duke Lands Three 2021 Recruits

A weekend Junior Day at Duke helped jump start the Blue Devils 2021 recruiting. Three members of the class committed in a one-day period as Duke broke the ice with the next crop of players. The Blue Devils got commitments from a defensive end, linebacker and offensive lineman. Read more

Duke Unveils 2020 Football Schedule

The Blue Devils face eight bowl teams and play on two weeknights in the 2020 football schedule, released on Wednesday. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Miami Update

Trevon Duval and Shavlik Randolph get passed, plus appearances on other lists by Tommy Amaker, Grant Hill and JJ Redick. Get the full report here

Miami at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Miami takes on Duke in a matchup of two teams on two-game ACC skids. We’ll have courtside updates all night.

Duke Hires Greg Frey as Offensive Line Coach

Duke confirmed the hiring, reported last week, of Greg Frey as the team's offensive line coach. Frey has coached line in the power five for 12 seasons and replaces Jim Bridge, who left for Memphis. Read more

Wendell Moore Still "a Few Weeks" From Return

Wendell Moore broke a bone in his hand on Jan. 4 and had surgery two days later. Two weeks into his recovery, he still has "a few weeks" to go. Read more

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

Joey Baker on Darius Perry Incident: Just Making Sure Everything Was Good

Joey Baker went nose-to-nose with Darius Perry after the Louisville player sent Cassius Stanley to the floor. Baker said he's friends with Perry and it wasn't a big deal. Watch

