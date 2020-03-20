BlueDevilCountry
Zion, JJ Redick Advance in ACC Bracket

ShawnKrest

In the ACC Greatest player bracket, 5-seed Zion Williamson won his first-round matchup with Sam Cassell, 71.1 percent to 28.9. Next, he’ll face Syracuse’s Pearl Washington, a three-time first-team All Big East selection who is the 13-seed in the ACC bracket. Washington upset Notre Dame’s Adrian Dantley, the 4-seed, in the first round.

JJ Redick, the 2-seed, beat Miami’s Tim James, 81.9 percent to 18.1. Next, he’ll face 7-seed Julius Hodge of NC State. Hodge beat Boston College’s Troy Bell, the 10-seed, in the first round.

There are several other Blue Devils represented in other regions of the ACC bracket, who will begin play over the next few days.

Meanwhile, in Duke’s Best Duke Final Four Team bracket, the Elite Eight is set. Top seed 1992 beat 16-seed 1978, 98 percent to 2 percent, and now faces 9-seed 1994, who beat 8-seed 1963, 90 percent to 10.

5-seed 1991 beat 12-seed 1966, 97 percent to 3 percent, and now faces 4-seed 2015, who topped 13-seed 1989, 95 percent to 5.

6-seed 1986 beat 11-seed 1964, 94 percent to 6, and faces 3-seed 2010, who beat 14-seed 1988, 90 percent to 10.

10-seed 2004 upset 7-seed 1999, 63 percent to 37, and faces 2-seed 2001, who beat 15-seed 1990, 80 percent to 20.

All the Final Four teams not coached by Mike Krzyzewski have been eliminated, and five of the remaining eight teams are national champions. The Elite Eight features one game between national champions when the 1991 team faces 2015.

Duke Well-Represented in NCAA Greatest Moments Bracket

Eight of the 64 entries in the March Madness Greatest Moments bracket, organized by NCAA.com, involve Duke. Here's a rundown of how the Blue Devil March Moments are faring in the first round.

ShawnKrest

Duke Reportedly Reaches Out to Ivy Big Man Patrick Tape

Duke continues to look at former Ivy League players in the transfer portal. The latest target the Blue Devils have reportedly contacted is Columbia big man Patrick Tape. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones "Is Going to Go" to NBA Says Coach K

Most observers expected Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey to test NBA draft waters, but coach Mike Krzyzewski confirmed the news in an interview. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones chosen All-American

Freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. was named a second-team AP All American, while sophomore point guard Tre Jones was selected for the third team. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Reaches Out to Two Ivy League Transfers

Duke has six freshmen entering next year, but the Blue Devils are preparing for even more roster vacancies by reaching out to a pair of graduate transfers from the Ivy League. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Has Seven Players on ESPN Greatest Ever Bracket

Duke had seven players on ESPN's greatest college player ever bracket, which was two more than any other men's or women's team. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Makes '78 Final Four, Starts '10 Run

Duke made the 1978 Final Four with a win over Villanova, beat Utah in the 1966 national third-place game and started its run to the 2010 title. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: No Tears For Matt Jones as Career Ends

You're familiar with the Greenville story--the bathroom bill, Sindarius Thornwell, the true road game as a 2-seed. Here's the story you may not have heard from Duke's loss to South Carolina in 2017. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Defending Champs End Campbell's 15 Minutes of fame

Campbell was ready for its time in the spotlight. Billy Lee spent the week leading up to playing defending national champion Duke dropping home-spun words of wisdom and charming the media. Then the game started. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vote For Best Duke Players, Teams of All Time

With no basketball games, everyone is coming out with their own best-ever brackets. Here are some Duke players and teams you can vote on. Read more

ShawnKrest