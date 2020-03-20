Zion, JJ Redick Advance in ACC Bracket

In the ACC Greatest player bracket, 5-seed Zion Williamson won his first-round matchup with Sam Cassell, 71.1 percent to 28.9. Next, he’ll face Syracuse’s Pearl Washington, a three-time first-team All Big East selection who is the 13-seed in the ACC bracket. Washington upset Notre Dame’s Adrian Dantley, the 4-seed, in the first round.

JJ Redick, the 2-seed, beat Miami’s Tim James, 81.9 percent to 18.1. Next, he’ll face 7-seed Julius Hodge of NC State. Hodge beat Boston College’s Troy Bell, the 10-seed, in the first round.

There are several other Blue Devils represented in other regions of the ACC bracket, who will begin play over the next few days.

Meanwhile, in Duke’s Best Duke Final Four Team bracket, the Elite Eight is set. Top seed 1992 beat 16-seed 1978, 98 percent to 2 percent, and now faces 9-seed 1994, who beat 8-seed 1963, 90 percent to 10.

5-seed 1991 beat 12-seed 1966, 97 percent to 3 percent, and now faces 4-seed 2015, who topped 13-seed 1989, 95 percent to 5.

6-seed 1986 beat 11-seed 1964, 94 percent to 6, and faces 3-seed 2010, who beat 14-seed 1988, 90 percent to 10.

10-seed 2004 upset 7-seed 1999, 63 percent to 37, and faces 2-seed 2001, who beat 15-seed 1990, 80 percent to 20.

All the Final Four teams not coached by Mike Krzyzewski have been eliminated, and five of the remaining eight teams are national champions. The Elite Eight features one game between national champions when the 1991 team faces 2015.