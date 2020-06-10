BlueDevilCountry
Zion Williamson's Former Agent Gives Details of Alleged Benefits

Lawyers for the former agent suing Zion Williamson have filed a motion with damning information about the former Duke player’s eligibility to play for the Blue Devils during the 2018-19 season.

A request for admission filed by Gina Ford, former marketing manager for Zion Williamson, in her $100 million lawsuit after being terminated, implied that Williamson and/or his family accepted money and other gifts to go to a Nike school, and to go to Duke, specifically.

At the time, no evidence was provided to bolster the accusation, and Williamson’s attorneys asked that the request be thrown out, as it was “a fishing expedition,” meant to embarrass Williamson and Duke.

An appeals court gave Williamson a stay, meaning he wouldn’t have to answer the questions right away. Ford’s attorneys have no responded and included damning information about Duke and Williamson’s relationship.

Ford’s attorneys provided text messages between officials at Nike that appear to be discussing giving payments to the then high-schooler in 2017.

The series of texts seemed to chronicle an ongoing negotiation over Williamson’s compensation.

“Just told them we could to the 30K too,” said one.

“Are we willing to do … whatever may be needed for the Zion … situations,” said another, and a third said that Williamson was now at “35 plus,” presumably an increase over the “30K” in the earlier text.

Another text said that a Nike official was “willing to spend to cripple adidas … is more than worth me spinning the approximate 100K to support the efforts … I will figure out the money part.”

A later update said, “Still has not presented our new offer. Only hinted at it. He did not want to put it in print which I agreed with.”

Ford’s filing claimed that Nike paid Williamson’s mother for “alleged consulting services.”

The filing also detailed a conversation with an assistant coach at Kansas, where Williamson apparently made demands.

“This is the player,” the conversation was quoted, “He’s asking for opportunities from an occupational perspective. He’s asking for money in the pocket. And he’s asking for housing for him and his family.”

The housing issue eventually implicated Duke directly. Ford’s team presented evidence that Williamson’s family lived in an $895 monthly rental in South Carolina valued at $153,000.

“After Plaintiff selected Duke and moved to North Carolina,” the filing states, “he and his family resided in a property which was valued at approximately $950,000 at that time and for which the monthly rent was listed at ($4,995). This property is owned by Thomas Morris, who, upon information and belief, is an alumnus of Duke..”

Williamson’s mother and stepfather also had three luxury cars—an Escalade, Yukon and Mercedes, registered between December 2017 and April 2019.

Jay Bilas Responds to Duke A.D. Statement

Former Blue Devil player and assistant Jay Bilas responded to concerns over NIL rights raised by Duke athletics director Kevin White. Bilas, an outspoken critic of the NCAA, called White's statement "stunning in its tone deafness."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-Star Offensive Tackle P.J. Williams

Duke made its second offer to a member of Dickinson (Texas) High's football and basketball teams, reaching out to four-star 2022 offensive tackle Patrick "P.J." Williams.

ShawnKrest

Duke A.D. Kevin White Expresses Concern over NIL Legislation

Duke athletics director Kevin White has concerns over the new name-image-likeness legislation in the NCAA. He worries about the impact on recruiting, as well as the possibility that female athletes and Olympic sports could be shortchanged

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Top RB Target Trevion Cooley

Duke needs to add one or two running backs in the class of 2021, but the Blue Devils suffered a setback when top target Trevion Cooley, expected by many to choose Duke, committed to Louisville.

ShawnKrest

Mark Williams Fell For Duke When Attending Sister's Games

Incoming freshman big man Mark Williams has visited Cameron Indoor Stadium several times, while attending games of his sister Elizabeth--a women's legend and four-time All-ACC player.

ShawnKrest

Report: Jonathan Kuminga Reclassifies to Class of 2020

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly went through his high school's online graduation and has reclassified to the class of 2020, which will likely shake up the recruitment of the Duke target and possible G-League pro prospect.

ShawnKrest

Jalen Johnson, D.J. Steward Projected for 2021 Draft

While three Blue Devils still await the chance to be selected in the 2020 NBA draft, CBS has already looked to 2021, where two incoming Duke freshmen and one recruiting target are projected as first rounders.

ShawnKrest

Jeremy Roach, Jonathan Kuminga Among Top Freshmen

Duke signee Jeremy Roach and target Jonathan Kuminga are among the top incoming freshmen in the country, according to a list from CBSSports. Even though Kuminga is currently a 2021 recruit and may not ever play in college.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Wins Appeal in Tumultuous Lawsuit

After a judge ruled Zion Williamson must answer questions about illegal benefits earlier in the week, Williamson's legal team earned a temporary stay in appeals court.

ShawnKrest

Who's Next: Ranking the Teams Duke Basketball Hasn't Played

There are 353 Division I teams and Duke has played more than 225 of them in basketball. Here's a look at the top teams Duke has yet to cross paths with, including seven Final Four teams and one former national champion.

ShawnKrest