Zion Williamson's Former Agent Gives Details of Alleged Benefits

Lawyers for the former agent suing Zion Williamson have filed a motion with damning information about the former Duke player’s eligibility to play for the Blue Devils during the 2018-19 season.

A request for admission filed by Gina Ford, former marketing manager for Zion Williamson, in her $100 million lawsuit after being terminated, implied that Williamson and/or his family accepted money and other gifts to go to a Nike school, and to go to Duke, specifically.

At the time, no evidence was provided to bolster the accusation, and Williamson’s attorneys asked that the request be thrown out, as it was “a fishing expedition,” meant to embarrass Williamson and Duke.

An appeals court gave Williamson a stay, meaning he wouldn’t have to answer the questions right away. Ford’s attorneys have no responded and included damning information about Duke and Williamson’s relationship.

Ford’s attorneys provided text messages between officials at Nike that appear to be discussing giving payments to the then high-schooler in 2017.

The series of texts seemed to chronicle an ongoing negotiation over Williamson’s compensation.

“Just told them we could to the 30K too,” said one.

“Are we willing to do … whatever may be needed for the Zion … situations,” said another, and a third said that Williamson was now at “35 plus,” presumably an increase over the “30K” in the earlier text.

Another text said that a Nike official was “willing to spend to cripple adidas … is more than worth me spinning the approximate 100K to support the efforts … I will figure out the money part.”

A later update said, “Still has not presented our new offer. Only hinted at it. He did not want to put it in print which I agreed with.”

Ford’s filing claimed that Nike paid Williamson’s mother for “alleged consulting services.”

The filing also detailed a conversation with an assistant coach at Kansas, where Williamson apparently made demands.

“This is the player,” the conversation was quoted, “He’s asking for opportunities from an occupational perspective. He’s asking for money in the pocket. And he’s asking for housing for him and his family.”

The housing issue eventually implicated Duke directly. Ford’s team presented evidence that Williamson’s family lived in an $895 monthly rental in South Carolina valued at $153,000.

“After Plaintiff selected Duke and moved to North Carolina,” the filing states, “he and his family resided in a property which was valued at approximately $950,000 at that time and for which the monthly rent was listed at ($4,995). This property is owned by Thomas Morris, who, upon information and belief, is an alumnus of Duke..”

Williamson’s mother and stepfather also had three luxury cars—an Escalade, Yukon and Mercedes, registered between December 2017 and April 2019.