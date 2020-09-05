SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Zion Williamson to Get Signature Jordan Brand Shoe

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson didn’t win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, after injuries limited him to just 24 games in his first season in the pros. He may end up being the big winner when it comes to the endorsement game, however.

Williamson signed with Jordan Brand after leaving Duke to become the first pick in the NBA Draft, signing with the company for the largest rookie shoe deal in history—a reported seven-year, $75 million contract, although some reports have it close to nine-figures.

Jordan is now prepared to release its first Zion Williamson signature model shoe. The shoe will reportedly be named the Jordan Z Code and is scheduled to be released in early 2021.

Williamson’s size and explosive movements on the court require a highly-specialized shoe. He had a high-profile shoe failure at Duke, when he planted his foot to move and his shoe gave way, causing him to miss several games with a knee injury. After that, Nike experimented with several customizations of its shoes to meet his needs for the remainder of the season.

Williamson joins an interesting list of athletes to receive a signature model Jordan shoe, a list that started with Eddie Jones and Vin Baker and has included Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and China’s Guo Ailun, as well as non-basketball athletes Roy Jones Jr. (boxing), Derek Jeter (baseball) and Randy Moss (football).

There are currently just over 20 NBA players with Jordan Brand endorsement deals, highlighted by Williamson, Paul and Luka Doncic.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Six of 10 NFL Blue Devils Survive Final Cuts

Ten former Duke Blue Devils started the day on NFL rosters. When final cuts were complete, six of them still had jobs, while the other four were awaiting a phone call or a practice squad offer. Here's a rundown of who made it and who didn't.

ShawnKrest

The Most and Least Stable Positions on David Cutcliffe's Depth Charts

In part two of our look at Duke's depth chart history under Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe, we look at the positions that have had the most instability, led by running back, and the least. Plus, the Dave Harding Rule.

ShawnKrest

Duke Updates Heights, Weights for Roster

Duke updated its roster for the 2020-21 season, and the biggest gainers are Matthew Hurt (21 pounds), Henry Coleman (19 pounds from November signing day) and Keenan Worthington (14 pounds)

ShawnKrest

How Secure Is a Spot on Duke's Depth Chart?

Coaches like to say that they're in favor of competition, and a player can win a job from a starter through hard work and opportunity. But can they, really? We look at 12 years of Duke depth charts under David Cutcliffe to see how likely it is to crack the two-deep once it's been set.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Finishes Third in Rookie of Year Voting

Zion Williamson finished third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting, getting one first-place vote, the first former Blue Devil to get a top rookie vote since Mason Plumlee in 2014. RJ Barrett finished eighth in voting.

ShawnKrest

Duke Chosen for 12th in ACC

The ACC media poll has the Duke Blue Devils projected for a 12th place finish in the league this year. Return specialist Damond Philyaw-Johnson was the only Blue Devil named to the preseason All-ACC team

ShawnKrest

Duke Freshman Henry Coleman to Coach K: "We're a Different Group of Guys"

The Duke Blue Devils brought in six freshmen and seven newcomers. That large group could bring a new personality to the team. As freshman Henry Coleman told Coach K, "We're a different group of guys."

ShawnKrest

How Does Duke Replace Jack Wohlabaugh? Jacob Monk Explains

The Duke Blue Devils lost two-year starter Jack Wohlabaugh to a knee injury that guard Jacob Monk confirmed is season-ending. How does Duke replace him? Monk breaks it all down.

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Jack Wohlabaugh to ACL Injury

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and will need surgery next week. The Blue Devils will also be without reserve corner Ken Torain indefinitely after he suffered a shoulder injury requiring surgery.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Henry Coleman: Basketball is a Safe Haven

Henry Coleman is not your typical freshman. The Duke Blue Devil discusses how he uses basketball as a "safe haven," similarities in his game to Justise Winslow and even drops a Henry David Thoreau reference.

ShawnKrest