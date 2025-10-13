Duke Basketball Alum Wendell Moore Jr. Makes Celtics Bench Faint
Looking to impress the Boston Celtics while on an Exhibition 10 preseason contract with the historic franchise, Wendell Moore Jr. hasn't yet produced any eye-popping stats in his combined 18 minutes off the bench through the team's first three outings.
But in the final minute of a 138-107 blowout home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the 24-year-old Duke basketball product sure turned some heads.
By doing so, he reminded folks of his top-shelf hops. Just a second after the announcer commented about another player "punishing that rim tonight," Moore took it upon himself to punish it some more via the following emphatic poster dunk in transition. The Celtics bench "fainted" at the sight:
Moore tallied five points, one rebound, two assists, and two turnovers across his nine minutes on the floor, shooting 2-for-2 from the field and 1-for-2 at the charity stripe. Two days earlier in the Celtics' 107-105 road loss to the Toronto Raptors, the former two-year Duke basketball captain finished with two points, one assist, and one steal while shooting 1-for-2 overall and 0-for-1 beyond the arc.
Last season, after appearing in 20 contests for the Detroit Pistons, the North Carolinian averaged 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16 games off the bench while on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets.
Between his time with both squads, he posted a career-high 4.2 points per game, adding 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.6 steals in a career-high 13.9 minutes per outing.
For the season, he shot an encouraging 46.8 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from three, and 81.8 percent at the line.
Entering his fourth year as a pro, Wendell Moore Jr. has suited up for three franchises in the regular season: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Pistons, and Hornets. After helping lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four in his junior year, he was drafted No. 26 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2022 but was traded to Minnesota the following day.
The Celtics wrap up their preseason slate with a home bout against the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Of course, Boston will still be without the services of its centerpiece, Jayson Tatum, as the former Blue Devil one-and-done and newly minted Duke chief basketball officer continues to rehab the torn right Achilles tendon he suffered back in May.
