Duke Focused on Taking the Next Step From Deep

The Duke Blue Devils basketball program was at home in Cameron Indoor for the first time this season. It was a great showing from the crowd to the play on the court.
The Blue Devils took on Western Carolina and it was a game that Duke was expected to win by a lot, and that is what they did and took care of business. Head coach Jon Scheyer wanted to see improvement in this game from the first game of the season, and that is exactly what he got from his team.
Scheyer has done a great job since taking over this Duke program by making the right adjustments, and his team has been better the next time out on the court. That is something that makes him a great coach in College Basketball.
We wanted to see better defensive play, and he got that. That was one of the keys after the Texas game. Duke wanted to be better on the defensive end, and they showed they could adjust from game to game. That is something that is going to be important for this team all season.
The chemistry for Duke will continue to develop throughout the season. We saw that in this game, but they know they still have a long way to go this season. It is a bright sign for Duke to see it happening now that they are on the court in real games.
Duke on Three Point Shot
A problem the Blue Devils had on Saturday was the three-point shot. It was not going in for them, but that is something they will continue working on.
The Blue Devils have a lineup of players who believe they can shoot the 3. Some can do that better than others, but many believe they can.
“Everyone in this locker room can make shots,” Cameron Boozer said.
Isaiah Evans has the green light at all times and the guy they call “Slim” can light it up from the 3-point line. Darren Harris has a nice touch from 3."
"But there are some who may have to be more judicious as the season moves along. With the inside threats of Cameron Boozer and Patrick Ngongba II and several quick, slash-to-the-rim types, the Devils might look to attack the paint more and ease up on the 3-pointers," said Chip Alexander of The Herald Sun.
"Duke was 3-of-17 from 3 in the first half Saturday. Cameron Boozer had five 3-point shots and missed four, getting most of his 14 first-half points on his inside strength and five made free throws. Duke finished 10-for-32 on 3-pointers."
“I thought we settled so much,” Scheyer said.
