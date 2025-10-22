Blue Devil Country

Cameron Boozer Powers Duke Basketball to Exhibition Win

Duke basketball struggled a bit in its first exhibition game of the year but managed to come away with a victory.

Matt Giles

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Duke basketball, with the help of former Blue Devil head coach and five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski, welcomed program legend Johnny Dawkins and his UCF Knights back to Cameron Indoor Stadium for their Brotherhood Run exhibition bout on Tuesday night.

Duke basketball versus UCF
Behind a 3-for-6 clip from downtown, fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer's preseason No. 6-ranked Blue Devils jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the first media timeout.

And after enduring some hot outside shooting from the Knights that saw UCF take a 34-32 advantage late in the first half, Duke returned to displaying its restocked collection of talent on both ends of the floor en route to a 96-71 home win, despite leading by only one point at the half.

Duke basketball guard Darren Harris
Boozer's Performance

Blue Devil freshman forward Cameron Boozer exhibited his efficient scoring prowess early, pouring in eight points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field across the first 10 minutes of the first half.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) walks the blue carpet through fans prior to Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The former five-star recruit, son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer and twin brother of teammate Cayden Boozer, finished with a versatility-powered stat line of 33 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists in 32 minutes on the floor, marking an impressive box score in his first outing against an actual opponent as a Blue Devil.

Boozer finished 13-for-19 from the field, 4-for-7 from three, and 5-for-6 at the line.

Duke basketball forward Cameron Boozer
Sophomore guard Isaiah Evans tallied 14 points, three boards, and one dime. Freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, one block, and one steal in his Duke basketball exhibition debut.

Sophomore guard Darren Harris was the only other Blue Devil who reached double figures in the scoring column, posting 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes of action, a significant bump from his average playing time as a rookie last season.

Duke basketball guard Isaiah Evans
As a team, Duke shot 42.9 percent from the field, 34.3 percent beyond the arc, and 66.7 percent at the charity stripe. The Blue Devils outrebounded the Knights, 54-41, while dishing out 18 assists and grabbing five steals.

Scheyer's resilient bunch concludes its preseason slate when the 2025-26 Duke basketball team travels to Knoxville, Tenn., to battle the Tennessee Volunteers in the Food City Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN2).

Apr 3, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer talks to the media at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' relatively tough regular season slate tips off in Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 8:45 p.m. ET (ESPN) with a showdown against the Texas Longhorns.

