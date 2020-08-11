ACC Releases Statement Saying It Will Trust Medical Experts

The conference decisions rumored on Monday became reality on Tuesday.

As expected, the Big Ten announced that it would postpone all fall sports in the 2020-21 academic year, with the Pac-12 announcing a similar decision a short time later.

When rumors of the cancellation began to spread on Monday, the ACC indicated that it, like the SEC, planned to move forward with the season. On Tuesday, the conference released a statement that seems to underscore that plan.

“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities' academic missions.



The safety of our students, staff, and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administered on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well.



We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”



A short time later, the SEC released their own similarly worded statement.

The Big 12 is the fifth major college football conference and appears to be firmly divided on whether to play or postpone. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger had previously reported that the ACC could be "compelled" to postpone fall sports if the Big 12 decided to follow suit of the Big Ten & Pac-12, although the ACC’s statement seems to run counter to that.