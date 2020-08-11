BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

ACC Releases Statement Saying It Will Trust Medical Experts

ShawnKrest

The conference decisions rumored on Monday became reality on Tuesday.

As expected, the Big Ten announced that it would postpone all fall sports in the 2020-21 academic year, with the Pac-12 announcing a similar decision a short time later.

When rumors of the cancellation began to spread on Monday, the ACC indicated that it, like the SEC, planned to move forward with the season. On Tuesday, the conference released a statement that seems to underscore that plan.

“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities' academic missions.

The safety of our students, staff, and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administered on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well.

We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”

A short time later, the SEC released their own similarly worded statement.

The Big 12 is the fifth major college football conference and appears to be firmly divided on whether to play or postpone. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger had previously reported that the ACC could be "compelled" to postpone fall sports if the Big 12 decided to follow suit of the Big Ten & Pac-12, although the ACC’s statement seems to run counter to that.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Duke Linebacker Brandon Hill, Running Back Myles Hudzick Opt Out

Reportedly, Duke linebacker Brandon Hill and running back Myles Hudzick have decided to opt out of the season due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have been removed from the team's online roster

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Duke quarterback Chase Brice, who has yet to throw a pass for the Blue Devils after transferring from Clemson, was named to the watch list for the Unitas Golden Arm Award. Plus, David Cutcliffe breaks down the quarterback competition.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Tuesday's Game

Only two former Duke players played on Monday, but the big news surrounded two who won't be in action Tuesday. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss New Orleans' game, both with right knee soreness.

ShawnKrest

Commentary: The ACC Played On

The Big Ten and Pac-12 appear to be calling off their fall seasons. Common sense says that the ACC and SEC will be next to fall, but John Swofford has always been more chess than dominoes. Could playing on be the right call in the end?

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers Has Career Game to Lead Duke's Sunday NBA Stars

Austin Rivers scored a career-high 41 points to lead Duke's NBA Sunday heroes. Zion Williamson returned after missing a game to score 25 and JJ Redick had 31 off the bench.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh on Practice: Shields on Facemasks the Only Difference

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh said that practice feels normal, other than the special facemask shields the players are using to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Update: Seth Curry Returns From Injury, Gary Trent Jr. Continues to Hit

Seth Curry returned from a leg injury that kept him out of the last two games. Gary Trent Jr. continued his hot shooting with his third 20-point game in the last four. Quinn Cook had his second-best scoring game of the year as Duke's NBA Bubble players had a big Saturday

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Finalists for NBA Awards

Zion Williamson is one of three finalists for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He would join Grant Hill, Elton Brand and Kyrie Irving if he wins. Brandon Ingram is a finalist for Most Improved, an award a Duke player has never won

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter II: Returning to Practice Was "a Breath of Fresh Air"

Duke safety Michael Carter II is a senior on one of the deepest units of the team. He was ready to get his final season started, calling the first day of practice "a breath of fresh air"

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Gets Rested, Brandon Ingram Leads Way for Duke NBA Players

Zion Williamson sat out the second game of a back-to-back, giving JJ Redick a start. Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum and Frank Jackson were the leading scorers for Duke's NBA contingent in Friday Bubble action

ShawnKrest