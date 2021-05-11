Sports Illustrated home
Arch Manning Begins to Schedule Visits

Duke still on radar of Peyton and Eli's nephew
Author:
Publish date:

Arch Manning has begun to schedule visits to potential colleges.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie has Duke on his radar, although it appears the Blue Devils won’t get one of the first visits. 247Sports’ Steve Wilfong spoke to Manning’s father Cooper, who said that the rising junior quarterback is planning to visit Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, SMU and Texas in June.

Stanford, USC, Ohio State and Notre Dame will also eventually be stops on his travel schedule, along with UNC and Virginia.

In addition to Duke, coached by former Eli and Peyton coach David Cutcliffe, and Tennessee, alma mater of uncle Peyton, are in the mix.

Manning led his school to the state semi-finals last season, completing 72 percent of his passes for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Coach Nelson Stewart has known the Manning family for years and started coaching Arch in the sixth grade, when he started playing football. There are many positives to take away from Manning's game but the one element that Stewart comes back to is his pocket presence.

His high school coach, Nelson Stewart told SI/FanNation’s LSU Country, "I've had him since Pre-K and he started playing football in sixth grade so I feel like I've coached him forever. I think with him, it's hard to say just one thing but right now his pocket awareness. He can take hits, he doesn't get rattled, he'll hang in there and he can extend plays and make throws that most other quarterbacks can't. That rare ability that a play is never over. If he gets flushed outside, he can square his body up, he's a tremendous athlete."

