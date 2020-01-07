DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Report: Brittain Brown to Transfer

ShawnKrest

Duke may be poised to lose a player considered a key to next year’s offense.

Running back Brittain Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report by 247Sports. Brown plans to earn his Duke degree in the spring and take advantage of the NCAA rule allowing a player who earns his degree to transfer and use his remaining eligibility elsewhere without having to sit out a season.

According to 247Sports’ Devils Den, Brown has already heard from Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, UCLA and Colorado.

Brown has played in a total of just 12 games the last few years, after rushing for 701 yards in 13 games as a freshman. His sophomore season in 2018 was interrupted by four games missed due to injury. This year, he battled a shoulder injury before finally getting season-ending surgery in October.

“I’m concerned about Brittain Brown,” Cutcliffe said just before the decision was made. “We’re at the point with the shoulder that we have to make a decision. I’ll visit with him. It’s been a hard year for him, emotionally. He had a tough year a year ago as well. We’re going to let you guys know, but we may make the decision to get him repaired. It’s just in his best interest. Certainly, that’s what you want to probably do. I’d love to have him. You saw the spark he gave our team a week ago. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

Tomorrow, it seems, will bring a new football home for Brown, who will be leaving Duke with 1,126 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as 17 catches for 218 yards and a score.

Several other Blue Devils who went through Senior Day ceremonies in Duke's last home game, because they intended to get their degree, are also in the transfer portal, including kicker AJ Reed, receivers Scott Bracey and Aaron Young, center Liam Smith, linebacker Jacob Morgenstern and safety Javon Jackson.

Cornerback Isaiah Kemp, who appeared in one game this year, preserving his redshirt freshman year, has also reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matthew Hurt wins ACC Freshman of the Week

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt became the 53rd Duke player to win the ACC Freshman of the Week Award, dating back to the 1970 season. He's the second Blue Devil to win the award this season, joining Vernon Carey and extending Duke's streak of multiple winners to six seasons. Read more.

Wendell Moore Out Indefinitely With Injury

ShawnKrest

Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr. is out indefinitely after breaking his right hand during the Miami game. Read more

Report: 2021 Commit AJ Griffin Suffers Knee Injury

ShawnKrest

AJ Griffin, currently Duke's only commitment in the Class of 2021, reportedly suffered a knee injury in a game on Friday night. He is currently "day-to-day" as the team awaits further evaluation. Read more

Duke Wins at Miami: Scoring List Update

ShawnKrest

Duke earned an ACC road win at Miami, and several of the players moved up the career lists for scoring, rebounds, assists and threes. Read more

Duke at Miami: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils take their six-game winning streak to Coral Gables to meet Miami, who has a five-game streak of its own. Duke is 2-0 in the ACC, 1-0 on the road. We'll have updates and analysis all night.

The Darkest Duke Football Moments of the Decade: No's 1 and 2

ShawnKrest

Two tough last-second losses to Coastal foes top the list of dark Duke football moments of the 2010s. Read more

Tre Jones: "I Got My Feet Back Under Me"

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones returned to the floor after missing two games, and two-plus weeks, with an ankle injury. He admitted there was some rust but he got his feet back under him. Read more

Duke Teammates Help Keep Matthew Hurt Humble

ShawnKrest

Freshman Matthew Hurt exploded for 25 points against Boston College, but his Duke teammates made sure he didn't get too full of himself afterward. Watch

Coach K: It Was a Hell of a Decade -- Our Best Decade

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski averaged a 30-7 record with Duke in the 2010s. "It was a hell of a decade. It was our best decade," he said. Watch

Coach K: Heck of an Effort From Tre Jones

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones played 24 minutes in the win over Boston College despite not playing or practicing in more than three weeks. Coach K was also pleased with Matthew Hurt. Watch