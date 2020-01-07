Report: Brittain Brown to Transfer

Duke may be poised to lose a player considered a key to next year’s offense.

Running back Brittain Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report by 247Sports. Brown plans to earn his Duke degree in the spring and take advantage of the NCAA rule allowing a player who earns his degree to transfer and use his remaining eligibility elsewhere without having to sit out a season.

According to 247Sports’ Devils Den, Brown has already heard from Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, UCLA and Colorado.

Brown has played in a total of just 12 games the last few years, after rushing for 701 yards in 13 games as a freshman. His sophomore season in 2018 was interrupted by four games missed due to injury. This year, he battled a shoulder injury before finally getting season-ending surgery in October.

“I’m concerned about Brittain Brown,” Cutcliffe said just before the decision was made. “We’re at the point with the shoulder that we have to make a decision. I’ll visit with him. It’s been a hard year for him, emotionally. He had a tough year a year ago as well. We’re going to let you guys know, but we may make the decision to get him repaired. It’s just in his best interest. Certainly, that’s what you want to probably do. I’d love to have him. You saw the spark he gave our team a week ago. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

Tomorrow, it seems, will bring a new football home for Brown, who will be leaving Duke with 1,126 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as 17 catches for 218 yards and a score.

Several other Blue Devils who went through Senior Day ceremonies in Duke's last home game, because they intended to get their degree, are also in the transfer portal, including kicker AJ Reed, receivers Scott Bracey and Aaron Young, center Liam Smith, linebacker Jacob Morgenstern and safety Javon Jackson.

Cornerback Isaiah Kemp, who appeared in one game this year, preserving his redshirt freshman year, has also reportedly entered the transfer portal.