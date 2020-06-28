Can Duke Get Back Into the Mix for 2021 CB Devonta Smith?

Duke currently has three cornerbacks committed in its 12-man class of 2021. The Blue Devils may be in the running to add another, however, when former target Devonta Smith announced his decommitment from Ohio State just before the weekend.

The six-foot, 185-pounder from Cincinnati’s La Salle High committed to Ohio State in March and had a change of heart shortly after his official visit to the Buckeyes.

Smith is rated as a three or four star, depending on the recruiting service. 247Sports has him ranked the No. 400 prospect in the class, including No. 30 at corner and No. 12 in Ohio.

Alabama is considered a front-runner to add Smith, now that he’s parted ways with OSU. However, he also has more than two dozen offers, including Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Indiana, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Notre Dame.

According to reports in the media, Smith was concerned about how he fit in with the number of defensive backs on Ohio State’s roster and in the class, and the break-up was mutual, as the Buckeyes’ staff didn’t make a strong effort to retain him.

Smith was a third team All-Ohio selection last year, earning conference All-Purpose Player of the Year honors playing both ways. He posted 72 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles on defense and 271 receiving yards and five TD’s on offense.

“He can go play at the highest level and be developed on and off the field," his high school coach Pat McLaughlin told local station WCPO. "He will most likely play corner (in college)."