Can Duke Get Back Into the Mix for 2021 CB Devonta Smith?

ShawnKrest

Duke currently has three cornerbacks committed in its 12-man class of 2021. The Blue Devils may be in the running to add another, however, when former target Devonta Smith announced his decommitment from Ohio State just before the weekend.

The six-foot, 185-pounder from Cincinnati’s La Salle High committed to Ohio State in March and had a change of heart shortly after his official visit to the Buckeyes.

Smith is rated as a three or four star, depending on the recruiting service. 247Sports has him ranked the No. 400 prospect in the class, including No. 30 at corner and No. 12 in Ohio.

Alabama is considered a front-runner to add Smith, now that he’s parted ways with OSU. However, he also has more than two dozen offers, including Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Indiana, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Notre Dame.

According to reports in the media, Smith was concerned about how he fit in with the number of defensive backs on Ohio State’s roster and in the class, and the break-up was mutual, as the Buckeyes’ staff didn’t make a strong effort to retain him.

Smith was a third team All-Ohio selection last year, earning conference All-Purpose Player of the Year honors playing both ways. He posted 72 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles on defense and 271 receiving yards and five TD’s on offense.

“He can go play at the highest level and be developed on and off the field," his high school coach Pat McLaughlin told local station WCPO. "He will most likely play corner (in college)."

Duke Basketball's Record Against the Pac-12

Duke basketball has a long history against the Pac-12, and the Blue Devils have had their share of success against the best teams in the west

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against the Pac-12

Duke hasn't played a Pac-12 school since 2014 and hasn't beaten one since 1973. Here's a look at the Blue Devils' struggles against the best teams in the west.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Releases Black Lives Matter Video

Following up on a statement he released earlier this month, Duke's coach Mike Krzyzewski released a video supporting Black Lives Matter. An emotional Coach K said, "We as a country have chosen the easier wrong for four centuries."

ShawnKrest

Wmpbluedevil1

Duke Basketball's Record Against the Big 12

Duke plays Kansas regularly and has tangled with Texas, Oklahoma and most of the rest of the Big 12. Here's a look at the Blue Devils' history against the conference.

ShawnKrest

Duke Recruit Caleb Houstan on Talking to Coach K

Five-star 2022 recruit Caleb Houstan has gotten plenty of attention from top programs, but, in his blog for SI, he mentions his conversations with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who shared stories about West Point.

ShawnKrest

Elite 11 QB previews

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against the Big 12

Duke doesn't play the Big 12 very often in football, but when the Blue Devils do cross paths with a southwestern power, they have a fair level of success. We track Duke's history against the conference.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Versatile 2021 Running Back Malachi Thomas

Georgia running back Malachi Thomas has just started getting Power Five attention, and Duke has made the versatile 2021 ball carrier a target, offering him this week.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Top JUCO Defensive Tackle Jalen Williams

Duke doesn't often go the JUCO route, but the Blue Devils have made an exception with Jalen Williams, extending an offer to the top defensive tackle in the class of 2021.

ShawnKrest

John Swofford to Retire Next Year

ACC commissioner John Swofford announced he'll retire at the end of the 2020-21 athletic year. Duke's Kevin White, Mike Krzyzewski and David Cutcliffe reflected on the league's longest-serving commissioner

ShawnKrest