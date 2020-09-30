Casey Holman on Duke Vs. Virginia Tech

Duke’s offense is preparing to face Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Hokies had 23 players out last week due to quarantine, and there’s uncertainty about who will be back for Saturday’s game.

“Personnel is difficult to understand sometimes,” tackle Casey Holman said. “It was tough to understand against Virginia. We didn’t have a ton of film on them, that being their first game. With Virginia Tech, we have some good film. We don’t know exactly who’s going to be out there, but we have a good idea. So we’re going to study everyone we know could be a contributor to them. We’re going to study them, break them down. Whoever they put out there, we’re going to compete against. We trust our techniques. With technique and fundamentals, you win games, you win one-on-ones, you win individual blocks, you win your individual battles.”

One area Duke will need to focus on is turnovers. The Blue Devils had seven giveaways in the loss at Virginia.

“The fact of the matter is we do turn the ball over,” Holman said. “We’ve got to give Chase (Brice) more time, so he feels more comfortable in the pocket, so he can move around and go through his progressions. Then he can make the throws we all know he can. We’ve seen what he can do—glimpses of it. If we give him better protection, clear that lane up for him, he can move. He can get out of the pocket, and he can make the big-time throws we know he can.”