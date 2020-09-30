SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Casey Holman on Duke Vs. Virginia Tech

ShawnKrest

Duke’s offense is preparing to face Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Hokies had 23 players out last week due to quarantine, and there’s uncertainty about who will be back for Saturday’s game.

“Personnel is difficult to understand sometimes,” tackle Casey Holman said. “It was tough to understand against Virginia. We didn’t have a ton of film on them, that being their first game. With Virginia Tech, we have some good film. We don’t know exactly who’s going to be out there, but we have a good idea. So we’re going to study everyone we know could be a contributor to them. We’re going to study them, break them down. Whoever they put out there, we’re going to compete against. We trust our techniques. With technique and fundamentals, you win games, you win one-on-ones, you win individual blocks, you win your individual battles.”

One area Duke will need to focus on is turnovers. The Blue Devils had seven giveaways in the loss at Virginia.

“The fact of the matter is we do turn the ball over,” Holman said. “We’ve got to give Chase (Brice) more time, so he feels more comfortable in the pocket, so he can move around and go through his progressions. Then he can make the throws we all know he can. We’ve seen what he can do—glimpses of it. If we give him better protection, clear that lane up for him, he can move. He can get out of the pocket, and he can make the big-time throws we know he can.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Safety Michael Carter II on Virginia Tech

Duke faces Virginia Tech on Saturday looking to turn around its 0-3 start. Safety Michael Carter discusses the Hokies and the plan to get on the winning side of the ledger

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Game With Virginia Tech

Duke has scouting film on an opponent for the first time this season, but Virginia Tech has uncertainty regarding the 23 players quarantined due to COVID. David Cutcliffe isn't trying to guess who'll be back. He's preparing for them all.

ShawnKrest

Quarterback Change Not Likely For Duke This Week

Duke will make some changes on offense, but it doesn't appear it will include a new quarterback. David Cutcliffe reviewed film with the entire offense and plans to have more live hitting in practice to get them where they need to be.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: "There’s Nothing About Being 0-3 That We Dreamed We'd Be

Duke is 0-3, which came as a surprise to players and coaches. David Cutcliffe said that the team is feeling the stress of the slow start and the players need to pull together to help each other through.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II on Duke's Lack of Pass Rush Against UVA

After doing well in the first two games, Duke's pass rush couldn't put pressure on Virginia, getting just one sack in the loss. Chris Rumph explains what happened against the Cavs

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Luca Diamont

Duke had a three-way quarterback battle in the preseason and, three weeks later, may need to rethink the decision. Is it possible that the answer is outside of those three? We look at true freshman Luca Diamont in the final part of the four-part series

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Chris Katrenick

In a multi-part series, we look at options for Duke at quarterback after the offense has struggled early in the season. Today, we check in on last year's backup, Chris Katrenick

ShawnKrest

Change at Duke Quarterback? David Cutcliffe Addresses the Position

Chase Brice has seven turnovers in two games. David Cutcliffe wasn't ready to announce a change immediately after the game, but he was concerned with Duke's ball security

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Gunnar Holmberg

With Chase Brice's struggles, is Gunnar Holmberg the answer for Duke? His mobility will be a plus behind a line that has struggled to protect Brice. But Holmberg's garbage-time series against Virginia didn't instill confidence

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Chase Brice

At the end of camp, Chase Brice won Duke's starting quarterback job after a three-way competition. Three weeks later, it appears to be time to rethink things. In the first of a multi-part look at the candidates, we evaluate whether Brice is the answer

ShawnKrest