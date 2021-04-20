HomeBasketballFootballSI.com
Search

CB Chandler Rivers Becomes Duke's First 2022 Commit

Versatile Texas two-way player chooses Blue Devils
Author:
Publish date:

Duke football received its first commitment from the 2022 recruiting cycle when cornerback Chandler Rivers announced that he would play for the Blue Devils. Rivers chose Duke over Mississippi State, Tennessee, Missouri, Ole Miss and about two dozen total scholarship offers.

Rivers announced the news on social media, tweeting a graphic of himself as a Duke commit with the caption, “Used to dream of more than gold medals, now look at me dressed like a Blue Devil #Dukegang”

Rivers played both ways for Beaumont United in Beaumont, Texas. As a safety and corner last season, he had five interceptions and 42 tackles and was named first-team all-region.

On offense, as a receiver and back, he had 230 rushing yards, 380 yards receiving and scored three times. He also returned kicks for Beaumont United.

Rivers expects to focus on cornerback for his senior year next season, and that’s the position he expects to play in college, although he’s hopeful his coaches will find a way to take advantage of his versatility.

“The Blue Devils are getting a steal,” his high school coach, Marcus Graham told the local paper in Beaumont.

Rivers played multiple sports for his high school. He was on the basketball team, which won a state title this season and will compete in track and field in the spring where he does long jump and relays.

Rivers has gained interest over the last few months thanks to strong performance at camps. He was named the MVP for his position group at UnderArmour’s camp in Dallas last month.

rivers-607ee02fb25bef619bcc1b96_Apr_20_2021_15_13_20
Football

CB Chandler Rivers Becomes Duke's First 2022 Commit

mbb_duke_wake_ledonne_20210109-110
Basketball

Duke Adds Point Guard Jaylen Blakes

theo_john-6079b46db25bef619bcc1631_Apr_16_2021_16_04_37
Basketball

Marquette Transfer Theo John Chooses Duke

USATSI_15677918_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Daniel Jones' Brother, Bates, Joins Blue Devils

smitty
Basketball

Nolan Smith Named Duke Assistant Coach

mbb_duke_wake_ledonne_20210109-93
Basketball

Matthew Hurt to Enter NBA Draft

Paolo Banchero Highlights
Basketball

Paolo Banchero Named First-Team All-American by SI

USATSI_15319678_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Duke Among Finalists for Furman Transfer Noah Gurley