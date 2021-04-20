CB Chandler Rivers Becomes Duke's First 2022 Commit

Duke football received its first commitment from the 2022 recruiting cycle when cornerback Chandler Rivers announced that he would play for the Blue Devils. Rivers chose Duke over Mississippi State, Tennessee, Missouri, Ole Miss and about two dozen total scholarship offers.

Rivers announced the news on social media, tweeting a graphic of himself as a Duke commit with the caption, “Used to dream of more than gold medals, now look at me dressed like a Blue Devil #Dukegang”

Rivers played both ways for Beaumont United in Beaumont, Texas. As a safety and corner last season, he had five interceptions and 42 tackles and was named first-team all-region.

On offense, as a receiver and back, he had 230 rushing yards, 380 yards receiving and scored three times. He also returned kicks for Beaumont United.

Rivers expects to focus on cornerback for his senior year next season, and that’s the position he expects to play in college, although he’s hopeful his coaches will find a way to take advantage of his versatility.

“The Blue Devils are getting a steal,” his high school coach, Marcus Graham told the local paper in Beaumont.

Rivers played multiple sports for his high school. He was on the basketball team, which won a state title this season and will compete in track and field in the spring where he does long jump and relays.

Rivers has gained interest over the last few months thanks to strong performance at camps. He was named the MVP for his position group at UnderArmour’s camp in Dallas last month.