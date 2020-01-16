Duke stands to lose another member of the football team to the transfer portal.

Offensive lineman Jaylen Miller has entered the portal, according to the database of potential transfers maintained by 247Sports.

Miller arrived at Duke as a three-star recruit and the No. 34 guard in the class. He won the Iron Duke Award in his redshirt year of 2016 for outstanding work in the weight room. He appeared in two games as a redshirt freshman, then had seven games and three starts in 2018 before a fractured ankle cut his season short.

This season, he appeared in seven games as a reserve, getting 126 snaps, just over half as many as the year before.

Miller becomes the tenth Blue Devil to enter the transfer portal and the third to make the decision since the completion of the season. As a redshirt junior, he likely will attempt to finish his Duke degree so that he can transfer as a graduate student and avoid having to sit out a season.

Miller is the second offensive lineman to transfer, joining reserve center Liam Smith. The Blue Devils will be changing offensive line coaches for next season after Jim Bridge left the staff for a similar position at Memphis.

Football Scoop is reporting that Bridge will be replaced by Greg Frey. A former FSU player, Frey has previously coached line at Florida State, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia and South Florida. He was nominated for the Broyles Award as the nation’s outstanding assistant coach.