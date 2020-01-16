DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Report: Transfer, New Coach Among Changes on Offensive Line

ShawnKrest

Duke stands to lose another member of the football team to the transfer portal.

Offensive lineman Jaylen Miller has entered the portal, according to the database of potential transfers maintained by 247Sports.

Miller arrived at Duke as a three-star recruit and the No. 34 guard in the class. He won the Iron Duke Award in his redshirt year of 2016 for outstanding work in the weight room. He appeared in two games as a redshirt freshman, then had seven games and three starts in 2018 before a fractured ankle cut his season short.

This season, he appeared in seven games as a reserve, getting 126 snaps, just over half as many as the year before.

Miller becomes the tenth Blue Devil to enter the transfer portal and the third to make the decision since the completion of the season. As a redshirt junior, he likely will attempt to finish his Duke degree so that he can transfer as a graduate student and avoid having to sit out a season.

Miller is the second offensive lineman to transfer, joining reserve center Liam Smith. The Blue Devils will be changing offensive line coaches for next season after Jim Bridge left the staff for a similar position at Memphis.

Football Scoop is reporting that Bridge will be replaced by Greg Frey. A former FSU player, Frey has previously coached line at Florida State, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia and South Florida. He was nominated for the Broyles Award as the nation’s outstanding assistant coach.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 3

Duke didn't have anyone in the ESPN 150, but the Blue Devils played against 23 members of the elite club. Here's how Duke did against Julius Peppers, Charlie Ward, Charlie Justice and the players between 101 and 150 on the list.

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 2

Duke didn't have any players ranked in ESPN's top 150 college players ever, but the Blue Devils played against nearly two dozen of them. Here's how Duke did against Andrew Luck, Bruce Smith, Mike Ditka and the rest of 51-100 on the list.

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 1

While no Blue Devils made ESPN's list of top 150 college football players in history, Duke played against plenty. Here's how Duke against Roger Staubach, Lawrence Taylor, Tony Dorsett and the rest of 1-50

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Clemson Update

Luol Deng, Rodney Hood and Brian Zoubek all got passed on the scoring list, and Tre Jones passed his brother on another list. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Undermanned Duke Loses at Clemson

No. 3 Duke was upset by Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum. With two injured players, the Blue Devils struggled with defense and turnovers as the Tigers followed up a win in Chapel Hill with a big home win. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Clemson: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Littlejohn to face Clemson in its sixth ACC game. We have updates and analysis all game long. Check in here.

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker Out For Clemson Game With Ankle Sprain

Duke, already without Wendell Moore Jr., lost another contributor for the road game against Clemson on Tuesday, after Joey Baker sprained his ankle in practice this week. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Wins ACC Player of the Week

Tre Jones won the ACC Player of the Week award for the second time this season. Vernon Carey has also won the honor this year, giving Duke multiple winners for the 33rd time in the award's 51-year history. Jones is the 32nd Blue Devil to win it multiple times in a season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Three Blue Devils Advance to NFC Championship Game

Laken Tomlinson and Daniel Helm of the 49ers will meet Lucas Patrick of the Packers in the NFC Championship game, guaranteeing Duke at least one former player in the Super Bowl. Read more for a look at Duke's history with the big game.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: "It's Good to Score"

Cassius Stanley had 16 points in Duke's win over Wake Forest. He said that even though everyone likes to score, the Blue Devils are willing to share the ball. Read more

ShawnKrest