Chase Brice Commits to Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

Quarterback Chase Brice announced that he was transferring to Duke University. The two-year backup to Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will have two years of eligibility and be able to play immediately, due to the NCAA graduate transfer rule.

Brice completed 50 of 85 passes in a backup role this past season, throwing for 581 yards and four touchdowns. As a redshirt freshman, he was 32-of-51 for 442 yards and five touchdowns.

Brice arrived at Clemson as a three-star recruit and the No. 17 pro-style quarterback and No. 393 overall prospect in the class of 2016. He chose to transfer at the end of Clemson’s season, and Duke was a natural fit.

The Blue Devils graduated last season’s starter, Quentin Harris, and the quarterbacks remaining on the roster had thrown a total of 25 collegiate passes, all by Chris Katrenik, a backup this season, who completed 3-of-13 for 49 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Duke starting job was expected to be a spring battle between Gunnar Holmberg and Luca Diamont. Holmberg, who was a three-star recruit in 2018. He had three snaps in the Independence Bowl during his redshirt year, then missed all of last season after injuring his knee in the preseason. Coach David Cutcliffe said he expected Holmberg to be ready for spring practice.

Diamont is a three-star who was the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class. He enrolled at Duke early.

Brice took an official visit to Duke this weekend and made his final decision on Sunday afternoon.

Duke Scoring List: Syracuse Update

Plenty of movement on the Duke career lists. Tre Jones moves into 120th. Plus Jay Bilas and Cherokee Parks make appearances. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Win at Syracuse

Duke won its first of three straight road games, erasing a first-half deficit to roll to a win over Syracuse behind 26 points and 17 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Syracuse in a clash of Hall of Fame coaches. The Blue Devils will get back freshman Wendell Moore Jr. who returns from a broken hand. We’ll have updates all game long

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore to Return Against Syracuse

Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr will play his first game in nearly a month when he returns from a broken hand Saturday at Syracuse. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: I Feel Like the Game Is Slowing Down For Me

Vernon Carey had 26 points and 13 rebounds against Pitt and had a career high in minutes. He said he's improved his conditioning and is looking forward to an increased workload going forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire on His Increased Role This Year

Jordan Goldwire has had a breakthrough year, going from a reserve to a starter and key member of the team, particularly on the defensive end. He also played a key role when defenses tried to cheat off of the perimeter to stop Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We Can't Stand Around Being Lazy on Offense

Duke point guard Tre Jones said Pitt's big comeback on Tuesday was the result of the team getting lazy on offense and standing around. That will also be a problem when trying to solve Syracuse's zone on Saturday. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Preview and Tale of the Tape

The No. 9 Blue Devils head to Syracuse for an ACC showdown with the Orange. Can Duke solve the Syracuse zone? How do the two teams match up? Read more

ShawnKrest

Wendell Carter, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Chosen for Rising Stars Game

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Wendell Carter Jr were chosen for the NBA Rising Stars game. Jayson Tatum and Brandon Ingram were selected as All Stars. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Entertains Transfers, Recruits Prior to NSD

Duke took care of most of its recruiting business before the early period, but there are a few loose ends. This month has seen two official visits from high school players, and Duke is reportedly bringing in a pair of potential transfers over the weekend leading up to NSD. Read more

ShawnKrest