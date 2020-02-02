Chase Brice Commits to Blue Devils

Quarterback Chase Brice announced that he was transferring to Duke University. The two-year backup to Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will have two years of eligibility and be able to play immediately, due to the NCAA graduate transfer rule.

Brice completed 50 of 85 passes in a backup role this past season, throwing for 581 yards and four touchdowns. As a redshirt freshman, he was 32-of-51 for 442 yards and five touchdowns.

Brice arrived at Clemson as a three-star recruit and the No. 17 pro-style quarterback and No. 393 overall prospect in the class of 2016. He chose to transfer at the end of Clemson’s season, and Duke was a natural fit.

The Blue Devils graduated last season’s starter, Quentin Harris, and the quarterbacks remaining on the roster had thrown a total of 25 collegiate passes, all by Chris Katrenik, a backup this season, who completed 3-of-13 for 49 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Duke starting job was expected to be a spring battle between Gunnar Holmberg and Luca Diamont. Holmberg, who was a three-star recruit in 2018. He had three snaps in the Independence Bowl during his redshirt year, then missed all of last season after injuring his knee in the preseason. Coach David Cutcliffe said he expected Holmberg to be ready for spring practice.

Diamont is a three-star who was the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class. He enrolled at Duke early.

Brice took an official visit to Duke this weekend and made his final decision on Sunday afternoon.