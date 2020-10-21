Three Blue Devils were added to watch lists for college football honors.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced that redshirt junior Chase Brie has been added to the 2020 Golden Arm Award Watch List.



The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by a selection committee made up of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients.

After transferring to Duke from Clemson prior to the 2020 season, Brice has earned himself the starting role in the Blue Devils' opening six games. In his first six career starts, he has compiled 128-of-233 (.549) passes for 1,461 yards with six touchdowns. He has registered 26 passes of 15-plus yards and has completed 20-plus passes in five of six games this season, including a season-high 24 against NC State. Brice has also thrown for 200-plus yards in five of his six outings as a Blue Dev­il and his 243.5 passing yards per contest ranks fifth in the ACC.

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced that Duke redshirt freshmen specialists Charlie Ham and Porter Wilson have been named to its Freshman All-America Watch List.



Ham has been Duke's primary kicker this season. The Atlanta, Ga., native has converted on 10 of his 12 field goal attempts in 2020 and currently ranks second in the ACC in made field goals. Duke's leading scorer with 42 points through six games, Ham has drilled three 40-plus yard field goals so far this year, including a career-best 47-yarder against Virginia.



Serving as Duke's punter, Porter has kicked 20 times for 1,236 yards for an average of 42.62 yards. His first career punt against Notre Dame went 60 yards while nine of his boots have been downed inside 20-yard line against zero touch­backs. Wilson is currently fifth in the ACC in punts of 50-plus yards with six, and with Boston Col­lege's Grant Carlson is one of just two punters ranking among the league's top 10 in punting average with 23-plus boots against zero touchbacks.



Now in its 20th year, the FWAA Freshman All-American team will be trimmed down later this season to a list of seven semifinalists and three finalists before the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year is unveiled.