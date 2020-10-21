SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Chase Brice, Charlie Ham, Porter Wilson Added to Watch Lists

ShawnKrest

Three Blue Devils were added to watch lists for college football honors.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced that redshirt junior Chase Brie has been added to the 2020 Golden Arm Award Watch List.

The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by a selection committee made up of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients.

After transferring to Duke from Clemson prior to the 2020 season, Brice has earned himself the starting role in the Blue Devils' opening six games. In his first six career starts, he has compiled 128-of-233 (.549) passes for 1,461 yards with six touchdowns. He has registered 26 passes of 15-plus yards and has completed 20-plus passes in five of six games this season, including a season-high 24 against NC State. Brice has also thrown for 200-plus yards in five of his six outings as a Blue Dev­il and his 243.5 passing yards per contest ranks fifth in the ACC.

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced that Duke redshirt freshmen specialists Charlie Ham and Porter Wilson have been named to its Freshman All-America Watch List.

Ham has been Duke's primary kicker this season. The Atlanta, Ga., native has converted on 10 of his 12 field goal attempts in 2020 and currently ranks second in the ACC in made field goals. Duke's leading scorer with 42 points through six games, Ham has drilled three 40-plus yard field goals so far this year, including a career-best 47-yarder against Virginia.

Serving as Duke's punter, Porter has kicked 20 times for 1,236 yards for an average of 42.62 yards. His first career punt against Notre Dame went 60 yards while nine of his boots have been downed inside 20-yard line against zero touch­backs. Wilson is currently fifth in the ACC in punts of 50-plus yards with six, and with Boston Col­lege's Grant Carlson is one of just two punters ranking among the league's top 10 in punting average with 23-plus boots against zero touchbacks.

Now in its 20th year, the FWAA Freshman All-American team will be trimmed down later this season to a list of seven semifinalists and three finalists before the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year is unveiled.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Twenty Pounds of Muscle Will Help Duke's Matt Hurt in the Paint

Duke sophomore Matt Hurt used the quarantine to bulk up, adding 20 pounds of muscle. He thinks the extra weight will help him in the paint and while driving the lane and taking contact

ShawnKrest

Duke target Caleb Houstan Discusses his Top Four

Top 2021 Duke target Caleb Houstan broke down his top four schools in a blog post for Sports Illustrated All-American. He also discussed next steps in his recruitment, which could include a commitment in the near future.

ShawnKrest

Matt Hurt Gives a Scouting Report on Duke's Freshmen

Matt Hurt is one of Duke's experienced leaders in his sophomore year. He gives a breakdown of each of the Blue Devils freshmen and a scouting report on the team.

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward on Which Duke Vets Have Impressed and Whose Shoe Game Is Best

Freshman guard DJ Steward is getting to know his Duke teammates. He discusses which veterans have been most impressive in practice and whose shoe game is best

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Explains Two Key Possessions in Duke's Loss to NC State

Two drives around halftime flipped the momentum in Duke's loss to NC State. David Cutcliffe explains the punt Duke had blocked for a score just before half and the turnover on downs at the goal line just after

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Jake Bobo Discusses His Touchdown and Duke's Red Zone Struggles

Jake Bobo had an eight-yard touchdown catch against NC State for one of Duke's rare red zone successes. Bobo discusses the play and the Blue Devils' struggles inside the 20.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Missed Opportunities in Duke's Loss

Duke coach David Cutcliffe discussed some of the key plays in the loss to NC State, including the targeting call on Lummie Young and the two failed trips into the red zone. "14 more points puts a different spin on this game"

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: We Can Still Win a Lot of Games

Duke coach David Cutcliffe praised his team's effort after the loss to NC State, pointing out that the Blue Devils need to do better on third down. Here's what he said he told his team after the defeat

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Jake Bobo: NC State's Goal-Line Stand "Sucked the Energy" Out of Duke

Duke had the lead and the ball at the one yard line early in the second half against NC State but failed on fourth and one. Jake Bobo said that play "sucked the energy" out of the team

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II after Duke's loss to NC State

Duke has given up 112 points after halftime and 61 points in the fourth quarter, after blowing a second-half lead for the third straight loss. Chris Rumph II shrugged off any concerns, however, saying the defense had more energy in the second half than the first.

ShawnKrest