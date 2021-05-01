Duke Blue Devils home
Chiefs Draft Noah Gray

Duke tight end taken in fifth round
Duke tight end Noah Gray was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Gray was taken with the 18th pick in the round, No. 162 overall. He was the first offensive player from the Blue Devils taken this year and third Duke player overall, following fourth rounder Chris Rumph II and cornerback Michael Carter II, who was taken earlier in the fifth.

It’s the first time the Blue Devils have had three people drafted in one year since 1996, when Ray Farmer, Spence Fisher and Jon Merrill were selected, and the first time three have been taken before the end of the fifth round since 1982, when Cedric Jones, Charles Bowser and Dennis Tabron were drafted.

Gray is the first Duke tight end ever drafted and the first Blue Devil the Chiefs have ever taken.

“I like Noah,” former coach Jim Mora said in his scouting report. “I wish he was a little bit longer. You’re seeing tight ends in the NFL making a huge impact. One of the things you like with Noah is you see the versatility NFL guys are showing. You can put in in line next to the tackle, split him out, put him in the slot even put him at fullback. He has decent size. Like I said, I wish he was a little bit longer to be able to use his length to get away from defensive backs in close areas. He has good speed. He’s a willing blocker. I wouldn’t say he had any off the charts traits to make him a high pick. He’s a good person. Very smart. He’s going to make a roster.”

