Chris Katrenick Enters Transfer Portal

Chris Katrenick will transfer and finish his college career elsewhere, the Duke quarterback announced on social media.

Katrenick entered spring practice as the No. 1 quarterback, after backing up Quentin Harris last season. The COVID-19 pandemic cut spring ball short and disrupted the offseason, but he entered preseason practice still No. 1 on the depth chart.

The week before the opener, however, coach David Cutcliffe announced that Clemson transfer Chase Brice would be the starter. Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg were co-number two quarterbacks. He appeared in one game this season, completing 2-of-3 passes for 40 yards against Virginia.

In late October, he decided to opt out of the rest of the season.

After rumors surfaced earlier in the day that he had entered the transfer portal, Katrenick made the news official on Twitter.

“Thank you,” he posted. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to attend Duke University and for the amazing teammates, coaches, faculty, professors and peers who have impacted my life. I know God placed me at Duke for a reason, and I am extremely blessed to be where I am today. After much consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal. I am excited for what’s next. Forever Duke.”

He finishes his Duke career 10-of-28 for 143 yards in seven games. He threw two touchdowns and one interception, while rushing 18 times for 44 yards and a score.

Katrenick is expected to get his degree and be a graduate transfer, eligible to play immediately for his new school. He’ll have two years of eligibility.

Duke will return Chase Brice and Gunnar Holmberg next season. Freshman Luca Diamont is also on the roster, and the Blue Devils have commitments from two Class of 2021 quarterbacks—Jordan Moore and Riley Leonard.